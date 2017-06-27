Editors Choice Pictures
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden ofmore
A news assistant runs out after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency rmore
Investigators work at the scene of a car bomb explosion which killed Maxim Shapoval, a high-ranking official imore
Peter Burling, Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman celebrates with Skipper Glenn Ashby as they hold the Americamore
Protesters sit underneath a graffiti with the writing "Last lies" during a rally against Venezuela's Presidentmore
International passengers arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport after the U.S. Supreme Court grantemore
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, Cmore
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man fills out his ballot paper to vote in the presidential election at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar, Monmore
Children play inside an inflatable castle during Eid al-Fitr celebration in the rebel-held besieged Douma neigmore
A Philippines army aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike as government troops continue their assault agmore
An evacuated newborn sleeps inside a mosquito net at an evacuation center outside Marawi, as government forcesmore
Men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the sumore
Revellers and detritus are seen near the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festimore
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eidmore
An explosion is seen after a Philippines army aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike as government troopmore
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, depmore
A woman cries while she is embraced by her husband after their caravan and belongings were burnt at the entranmore
Runners and riders compete during a race meet on the beach in Carrowniskey, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Protesters stand at a roadblock during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Camore
A dancer of the Kremlin Ballet theatre warms up before an overnight performance, staged to coincide with the omore
A evacuated mother Rohanifa carries her 2-weeks-old baby Raifah who was born at the evacuation center outside more
A man tries to extinguish with sand the flames on a wooden fence at a burnt area following a forest fire near more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.