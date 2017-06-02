Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States wimore
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Nationalmore
The sun sets while lined up with 42nd Ave a few days after the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan. REUTERSmore
Yazidi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighter Hussein Eisso, 21, hangs a photo of Yazidi survivor and Unitemore
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERSmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react while walking near the Constantmore
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthonymore
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshmore
An artist's rendering showing two merging black holes similar to those detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitmore
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insmore
Rescue workers take part in a training exercise offshore on the Atlantic Ocean waters of Lorient, France. REUTmore
Afghans throw stones towards security forces, during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk to journalist Megyn Kelly on themore
Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov in action during his second round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at tmore
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshmore
Coloured smoke left by the Italian Frecce Tricolori aerobatic squad is seen after their performance during themore
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and expmore
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James loses the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward James more
A boat is seen on the shore of the Aral Sea outside the village of Karateren, south-western Kazakhstan. Akespemore
An injured hotel guest is seen outside of a hotel after a shooting incident inside Resorts World Manila in Pasmore
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTEmore
Lyon's Alex Morgan celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League Final against Pamore
A demonstrator runs away from tear gas during riots at a students' strike to request changes in the education more
People take part in the Midburn, the Israeli version of Nevada's Burning Man festival, at southern Israel. REUmore
