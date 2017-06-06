Editors Choice Pictures
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, thamore
Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conferenmore
People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Fimore
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against more
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi militamore
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of more
A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that more
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds strips more
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colors of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims ofmore
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A conservative protester (R) walks past a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland, Omore
Volunteer members of a primary care response team help an injured demonstrator during the 'march of the empty more
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraqmore
President Trump reaches back to high-five National Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury beforemore
A Juventus' fan is helped to walk following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers as they were watchimore
Real Madrid players toss coach Zinedine Zidane up in the air during a victory ceremony following the Championsmore
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 28th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-demomore
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena more
A boy reacts as medics attend to him after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fmore
France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza duringmore
British Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Peter Wilson and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley vote more
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal with a overhead kick during the Champions League Final. Reutmore
Couples take part in a competition during a mass wedding of 64 doctoral student couples at Harbin Institute ofmore
A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. more
Residents cross a polluted water canal at a slum on the World Environment Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danishmore
People flee as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man sells cleaning rags (L) with the image of Brazil's President Michel Temer reading "Coup monger" and tshimore
Displaced people carry their belongings to get away from flood during heavy rain at Nyala locality in South Damore
Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge, after attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on Lomore
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Marcelo celebrate their Champions League title at Cibeles Fountain in Madrid. more
Protesters listen during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/David Ryder
An urban fox crosses the road near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in Lonmore
