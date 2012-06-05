版本:
People run for safety as a helicopter hovers above the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood, Lagos, Nigeria, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 6月 5日

People run for safety as a helicopter hovers above the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood, Lagos, Nigeria, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2012年 6月 5日

A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

An armed militia member walks in a deserted terminal building at Tripoli international airport, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

2012年 6月 5日

An armed militia member walks in a deserted terminal building at Tripoli international airport, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

An ethnic Uighur woman is put on a drip as her child lies on the bed next to her at a hospital in Shaya county of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 6月 5日

An ethnic Uighur woman is put on a drip as her child lies on the bed next to her at a hospital in Shaya county of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Two miners throw stones during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2012年 6月 5日

Two miners throw stones during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Children sit on top of a tricycle cab as they make their way to school along a main street in Tondo city, metro Manila, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2012年 6月 5日

Children sit on top of a tricycle cab as they make their way to school along a main street in Tondo city, metro Manila, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Surrounded by albatross chicks, musician 2nd Class Kevin Crasy, US Pacific Fleet, plays Taps at the end of the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, on Midway Atoll, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

2012年 6月 5日

Surrounded by albatross chicks, musician 2nd Class Kevin Crasy, US Pacific Fleet, plays Taps at the end of the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, on Midway Atoll, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, rests with his hands on his knee while doing chores on a neighbour's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

2012年 6月 5日

Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, rests with his hands on his knee while doing chores on a neighbour's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 5日

A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert, in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

2012年 6月 5日

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert, in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

People eat and drink during the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in Ealing, west London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 6月 5日

People eat and drink during the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in Ealing, west London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A police officer stands near the dead body of a man lying on a sofa at a drug rehabilitation center in the outskirts of Torreon, Mexico, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 6月 5日

A police officer stands near the dead body of a man lying on a sofa at a drug rehabilitation center in the outskirts of Torreon, Mexico, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Father Andon (L) leads a training session at a boxing club in the city of Blagoevgrad, southwest of Sofia, Bulgaria, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2012年 6月 5日

Father Andon (L) leads a training session at a boxing club in the city of Blagoevgrad, southwest of Sofia, Bulgaria, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Buddhists believers meditate during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 6月 5日

Buddhists believers meditate during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 6月 5日

A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

2012年 6月 5日

Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry

A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 6月 5日

A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 6月 5日

The computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 6月 5日

Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Coal miners run during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2012年 6月 5日

Coal miners run during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Married Hindu women devotees tie sacred threads around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2012年 6月 5日

Married Hindu women devotees tie sacred threads around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 6月 5日

Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Protesters wave Egypt's flags during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2012年 6月 5日

Protesters wave Egypt's flags during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

