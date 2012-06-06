版本:
中国
2012年 6月 6日 星期三

<p>Queen Elizabeth looks up during a fly past as she stands with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Queen Elizabeth looks up during a fly past as she stands with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>South Korean primary school students wearing masks with solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

South Korean primary school students wearing masks with solar viewers watch Venus passing between the Sun and the Earth at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Inhabitants of Faroe Islands catch and slaughter pilot whales (Globicephala melaena) during the traditional 'Grindadrap' (whale hunting in Faroese) near Sandur on Sandoy island, in the Faroe Islands, June 05, 2012. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Inhabitants of Faroe Islands catch and slaughter pilot whales (Globicephala melaena) during the traditional 'Grindadrap' (whale hunting in Faroese) near Sandur on Sandoy island, in the Faroe Islands, June 05, 2012. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic

<p>A woman with a towel wrapped around her head looks out at anti-riot police walking up to protesters rallying at Incienso bridge in Guatemala City, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A woman with a towel wrapped around her head looks out at anti-riot police walking up to protesters rallying at Incienso bridge in Guatemala City, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>A supporter of Region Party attends a rally as riot police separate opposition supporters and members of the pro-President Yanukovich Regions Party during a rally against a draft law on languages, which was scheduled to be discussed during a session in the Ukrainian parliament, near the parliament building in Kiev June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A supporter of Region Party attends a rally as riot police separate opposition supporters and members of the pro-President Yanukovich Regions Party during a rally against a draft law on languages, which was scheduled to be discussed during a session in the Ukrainian parliament, near the parliament building in Kiev June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A man rides a tricycle loaded with lounge chairs along a road in Beijing June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A man rides a tricycle loaded with lounge chairs along a road in Beijing June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A Palestinian protester uses a sling during clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A Palestinian protester uses a sling during clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>People wait in line to be processed during a summer city employment event in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

People wait in line to be processed during a summer city employment event in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Attendees pass between display areas during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Attendees pass between display areas during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>A soldier from the United States Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division keeps watch at night at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A soldier from the United States Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division keeps watch at night at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>Ethnic minority students look out through a crack in a classroom door at a primary school in Akqi county of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Ethnic minority students look out through a crack in a classroom door at a primary school in Akqi county of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A riot policeman (R, back) uses tear-gas to block opposition supporters during a rally against a draft law on languages, which was scheduled to be discussed during a session in the Ukrainian parliament, near the parliament building in Kiev June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A riot policeman (R, back) uses tear-gas to block opposition supporters during a rally against a draft law on languages, which was scheduled to be discussed during a session in the Ukrainian parliament, near the parliament building in Kiev June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

<p>A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond next to his buffalo on World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A man swims in the polluted waters of a pond next to his buffalo on World Environment Day on the outskirts of Jammu June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A citizen takes to the poll to cast her vote in the recall election against Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Milwaukee, Wisconsin June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A citizen takes to the poll to cast her vote in the recall election against Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Milwaukee, Wisconsin June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>A horse gallops on the track during early morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A horse gallops on the track during early morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Ragpickers collect recyclables as they are silhouetted against the setting sun at a dump yard on World Environment Day in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Ragpickers collect recyclables as they are silhouetted against the setting sun at a dump yard on World Environment Day in New Delhi June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to Dean of Saint Paul's David Ison as they exit St Paul's Cathedral after a thanksgiving service to mark her Diamond Jubilee in central London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks to Dean of Saint Paul's David Ison as they exit St Paul's Cathedral after a thanksgiving service to mark her Diamond Jubilee in central London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Supporters cheer at a election night rally for Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is facing a recall election, in Waukesha, Wisconsin June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Supporters cheer at a election night rally for Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is facing a recall election, in Waukesha, Wisconsin June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

<p>A still image from January 22, 2008 video footage shows Abu Yahya al Libi, a Libyan-born top al Qaeda leader, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan earlier this week, a U.S. official said on June 5, 2012. REUTERS/IntelCenter</p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A still image from January 22, 2008 video footage shows Abu Yahya al Libi, a Libyan-born top al Qaeda leader, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Pakistan earlier this week, a U.S. official said on June 5, 2012. REUTERS/IntelCenter

<p>A protester shouts during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak at Tahrir square in Cairo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

A protester shouts during a demonstration against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak at Tahrir square in Cairo June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett (L) scores as Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem trails in the first quarter during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals in Miami, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett (L) scores as Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem trails in the first quarter during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals in Miami, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>Astronomer Raminder Samra attempts to get the view of Venus crossing the Sun using a shadow on a piece of paper and the telescope at the MacMillan Southam Observatory in Vancouver, British Columbia June 5, 2012. Unfortunately, cloud cover prevented a proper view of celestial event. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Astronomer Raminder Samra attempts to get the view of Venus crossing the Sun using a shadow on a piece of paper and the telescope at the MacMillan Southam Observatory in Vancouver, British Columbia June 5, 2012. Unfortunately, cloud cover prevented a proper view of celestial event. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

2012年 6月 6日 星期三

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

