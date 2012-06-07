版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 20:40 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>A plastic mannequin to be used for undertaker service class is seen outside of the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A plastic mannequin to be used for undertaker service class is seen outside of the Tianquanjiajing Funeral more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A plastic mannequin to be used for undertaker service class is seen outside of the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 24
<p>A man rests at his damaged house in Homs, Syria, June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout </p>

A man rests at his damaged house in Homs, Syria, June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A man rests at his damaged house in Homs, Syria, June 5, 2012. REUTER/Waleed Fares/Handout

Close
2 / 24
<p>Luzmila Lopez (C) is congratulated by supporters outside her home, where she lives with her 11-year-old daughter, after learning that her eviction had been suspended, in Madrid, June 6, 2012. Lopez had her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with her bank. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Luzmila Lopez (C) is congratulated by supporters outside her home, where she lives with her 11-year-old daumore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Luzmila Lopez (C) is congratulated by supporters outside her home, where she lives with her 11-year-old daughter, after learning that her eviction had been suspended, in Madrid, June 6, 2012. Lopez had her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with her bank. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
3 / 24
<p>The Space Shuttle Enterprise passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

The Space Shuttle Enterprise passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

The Space Shuttle Enterprise passes the Statue of Liberty as it rides on a barge in New York harbor, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 24
<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans against the government during a protest opposite the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans against the government during a protest opposite the Portuguese parliament inmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A demonstrator shouts slogans against the government during a protest opposite the Portuguese parliament in Lisbon, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
5 / 24
<p>Members of a music group check a drum on a path amid fields as they pack up their instruments after giving a performance to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen </p>

Members of a music group check a drum on a path amid fields as they pack up their instruments after giving more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Members of a music group check a drum on a path amid fields as they pack up their instruments after giving a performance to greet the farmers at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
6 / 24
<p>A woman is pictured with children in an alley of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

A woman is pictured with children in an alley of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamemore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A woman is pictured with children in an alley of the old city of Sanaa, Yemen, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Thai fisherman catches freshwater white tilapia fish at a fish farm in Samut Prakarn province, Thailand, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A Thai fisherman catches freshwater white tilapia fish at a fish farm in Samut Prakarn province, Thailand, more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A Thai fisherman catches freshwater white tilapia fish at a fish farm in Samut Prakarn province, Thailand, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
8 / 24
<p>A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai, June 5, 2012. Picture taken June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai, June 5, more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai, June 5, 2012. Picture taken June 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 24
<p>Policemen smoke after a blast outside Taiyanggong Thermal Power Plant owned by the Jing Neng group, in Beijing, June 6, 2012. The blast ripped through the thermal power plant killing two women and injuring another, according to local authorities and witnesses. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Policemen smoke after a blast outside Taiyanggong Thermal Power Plant owned by the Jing Neng group, in Beijmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Policemen smoke after a blast outside Taiyanggong Thermal Power Plant owned by the Jing Neng group, in Beijing, June 6, 2012. The blast ripped through the thermal power plant killing two women and injuring another, according to local authorities and witnesses. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 24
<p>Baltimore Orioles outfielders Steve Pearce, Adam Jones and Endy Chavez celebrate after beating the Boston Red Sox in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Baltimore Orioles outfielders Steve Pearce, Adam Jones and Endy Chavez celebrate after beating the Boston Rmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Baltimore Orioles outfielders Steve Pearce, Adam Jones and Endy Chavez celebrate after beating the Boston Red Sox in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 24
<p>A Ugandan soldier, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia, sings a patriotic song during a visit by AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti to Ugandan soldiers serving with the AU operation in Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price</p>

A Ugandan soldier, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia, sings a patriotic song during a visitmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A Ugandan soldier, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia, sings a patriotic song during a visit by AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti to Ugandan soldiers serving with the AU operation in Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
12 / 24
<p>Spectators watch the quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot Nicolas Almagro during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Spectators watch the quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot Nicolas Almagro dmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Spectators watch the quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot Nicolas Almagro during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
13 / 24
<p>The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu, Nepal, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu, Nepal, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Namore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

The planet Venus makes its transit across the Sun as seen from Kathmandu, Nepal, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 24
<p>Israeli police officers detain youths taking part in a protest in Jerusalem after the rejection of a bill in parliament, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Israeli police officers detain youths taking part in a protest in Jerusalem after the rejection of a bill imore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Israeli police officers detain youths taking part in a protest in Jerusalem after the rejection of a bill in parliament, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
15 / 24
<p>President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before departing for San Francisco, June 6, 2012. The clouds are reflected in the aircraft's engine cover. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before dmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

President Obama walks up the stairs towards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington before departing for San Francisco, June 6, 2012. The clouds are reflected in the aircraft's engine cover. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 24
<p>A woman walks at a barricade built with trees by coal miners on strike, at the National Highway 630 passing through the town of Flor de Acebos, near Oviedo in northern Spain, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A woman walks at a barricade built with trees by coal miners on strike, at the National Highway 630 passingmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A woman walks at a barricade built with trees by coal miners on strike, at the National Highway 630 passing through the town of Flor de Acebos, near Oviedo in northern Spain, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
17 / 24
<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures after shaking hands with China's Premier Wen Jiabao prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool </p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures after shaking hands with China's Premier Wen Jiabao prior to more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures after shaking hands with China's Premier Wen Jiabao prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Close
18 / 24
<p>A Palestinian firefighter gestures at the scene of an explosion in a market in Gaza City, June 6, 2012. Medics said one person was wounded seriously in the explosion when an oxygen tank blew up. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

A Palestinian firefighter gestures at the scene of an explosion in a market in Gaza City, June 6, 2012. Medmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A Palestinian firefighter gestures at the scene of an explosion in a market in Gaza City, June 6, 2012. Medics said one person was wounded seriously in the explosion when an oxygen tank blew up. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
19 / 24
<p>A woman uses eclipse glasses to watch the planet Venus transiting across the sun, in Amman, Jordan, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

A woman uses eclipse glasses to watch the planet Venus transiting across the sun, in Amman, Jordan, June 6,more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A woman uses eclipse glasses to watch the planet Venus transiting across the sun, in Amman, Jordan, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
20 / 24
<p>A man eats popsicle while sitting through a field littered with waste in a slum area of Karachi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

A man eats popsicle while sitting through a field littered with waste in a slum area of Karachi, June 6, 20more

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A man eats popsicle while sitting through a field littered with waste in a slum area of Karachi, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
21 / 24
<p>A supporter listens to Alexis Tsipras, head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party, during a pre-election rally at Elefsina suburb, west of Athens, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

A supporter listens to Alexis Tsipras, head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party, during a pre-election ramore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

A supporter listens to Alexis Tsipras, head of Greece's radical left SYRIZA party, during a pre-election rally at Elefsina suburb, west of Athens, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
22 / 24
<p>South Sudanese families wait for their flight at Khartoum airport, Sudan, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

South Sudanese families wait for their flight at Khartoum airport, Sudan, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nmore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

South Sudanese families wait for their flight at Khartoum airport, Sudan, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
23 / 24
<p>Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to Myanmar Muslims leaders at the National League for Democracy head office in Yangon, Myanmar, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to Myanmar Muslims leaders at the National League formore

2012年 6月 7日 星期四

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to Myanmar Muslims leaders at the National League for Democracy head office in Yangon, Myanmar, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 6日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 5日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 4日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 6月 3日

精选图集

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐