Parents wait at the gate of a school compound as their children take part in the National College Entrance Exam in Huaibei, Anhui province June 8, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million vacancies in the country's universities and colleges, said China's education ministry, according to Xinhua News Agency. The Chinese characters on the placard reads "Wish the students of No.12 High School a great success". REUTERS/Stringer