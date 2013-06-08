Editor's Choice
Soldiers cover themselves from a military helicopter's downwash as it lowers sandbags to help reinforce a dike along the swollen Danube River near Gyor, 130km west of Budapest on June 7, 2013. Water levels on the river have reached or exceeded record highs, prompting a defence operation involving hundreds of soldiers, water workers and volunteers in the northwestern part of the country. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A supporter of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan stands in front of a police fence as she waits for his arrival at Istanbul's Ataturk airport early June 7, 2013. Erdogan told thousands of cheering supporters on Friday his authority came from the ballot box and urged them not to be drawn into violence, in a show of ruling party strength after a week of fierce anti-government protests. Addressing crowds at Istanbul airport from an open-top bus after returning from a trip to North Africa, Erdogan called on his ruling party faithful to show restraint and distance themselves from "dirty games" and "lawless protests". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semi-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. Nadal displayed the athleticism and self-belief that earned him seven French Open titles to tame world number one Djokovic 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-7(3) 9-7 in a pulsating 4-1/2 hour Roland Garros semi-final on Friday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 7, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Friday thronged to the Hazratbal shrine which houses what is believed to be a relic from the beard of Prophet Mohammed. The festival marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A student from University College Oxford gets "trashed" after finishing his exams in Oxford, southern England June 7, 2013. Trashing is the practice at Oxford University where students have all manner of messy items thrown at them by their contemporaries after finishing their exams. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Parents wait outside a school as their children take the National College Entrance Exam in Huaibei, Anhui province, June 7, 2013. According to local media, about 9.12 million students make a start on China's national college entrance exams or "gaokao" from June 7 to 8, which is a fiercely competitive test that is seen as make-or-break for getting ahead. REUTERS/Stringer
Interior Ministry officers and a security guard chase an activist from the women's rights group FEMEN, as she stages a demonstration outside the Russian embassy in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of his separation from his wife Lyudmila, in Kiev, June 7, 2013. The woman intended to portray Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabayeva, referring to speculations that Putin could date the former sportswoman, according to FEMEN's press release. The words on the woman's back read, "Push Russia forward!" REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A shot from Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (not shown) gets past Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) for a third period goal during Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final hockey playoff in Los Angeles, California, June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People practice yoga in Gezi Park at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 7, 2013. Istanbul's Gezi Park, yoga practitioners stretch and students read in a makeshift library - a statement of their intent to stay on after a week of protests. At night demonstrators taunt riot police from beyond barricades on the streets around Taksim Square. Those in its Gezi Park hold sit-down protests and discuss Turkey's future. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
State security guards impede Munduruku Indians from entering Planalto Palace during a protest in Brasilia June 6, 2013. The Indians from the Amazon Basin are demonstrating against violations of indigenous rights and calling for the suspension of the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric plant on the Xingu river, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Palestinian youth performs stunts at the beach in Gaza City June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian youth performs stunts at the beach in Gaza City June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Actor Hugh Jackman (R) welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. Wal-Mart Stores Inc's board approved a $15 billion stock repurchase plan, its first in two years, the world's largest retailer announced at its annual meeting on Friday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
David Ferrer (L) of Spain shakes hands with the chair umpire as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France walks off, after their men's singles semi-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. Ferrer reached his first grand slam final when he beat local favourite Tsonga 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2 in a one-sided French Open semi-final on Friday to set up an all-Spanish clash with seven-times champion Rafa Nadal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Professional nurse Laura Murphy (R) and volunteer Loretta Gaughan from Ireland feed children at an orphanage for mentally disabled children under the Vesnova institution, near the Belarussian village of Vesnova, 190 km (118 miles) southeast of Minsk, June 6, 2013. Irish volunteers, including nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other care employees from Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International (CCI) organization, have been helping out at the Vesnova Institution in the training of care workers and in helping patients with daily activities such as eating and recreation, according to the official news release. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Trainers (in white shirts) demonstrate their skills during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co bodyguard training camp in Beijing, June 6, 2013. Some 70 people took part in the week-long intensive training camp teaching Israeli martial arts, mind-reading, scouting, driving, anti-terrorism skills and business etiquette. Trainees include former soldiers, college graduates and retired athletes. REUTERS/Stringer
A horse is seen waiting to enter the track from the paddock area before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 7, 2013. The 145th Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the racing's Triple Crown will be held at Belmont Park June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Italy's Daniele De Rossi (R) is tackled by Czech Republic's Jaroslav Plasil during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Prague June 7, 2013. REUTERS/David Cerny
A boy plays with mud on the banks of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi June 7, 2013. Temperatures in Delhi reached 43.2 degrees Celsius (109.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, according to India's meteorological department. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Damaged 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a table at a branch of China Bank in Foshan, Guangdong province, June 5, 2013. A woman brought about 400,000 yuan ($65,200), which she had kept at home, to the bank for replacement after most of the notes were bitten by white ants. Her notes were exchanged for new ones but for 60,000 yuan ($9,780) which the bank assessed and declared to be unchangeable. REUTERS/Stringer
New cars emerge from the floods of the Danube river in Fischerdorf, a suburb of the eastern Bavarian city of Deggendorf June 7, 2013. Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as soldiers raced to pile up sandbags to hold back rising waters in the region's worst floods in a decade. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Inmates sit on a sofa and armchairs while having a meal during a work break on an agrarian field of a penal colony settlement, some 40 km (25 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 6, 2013. Some 250 inmates, who were given life sentences and committed to forced labour works in security prison camps, operate on regional penitentiary system agrarian fields and at farms, according to the regional penitentiary system official representatives. Every hour inmates are obliged to sign a document during working hours as part of a regular controlling check, conducted by prison guards. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A sales assistant (R) applies makeup on a customer at a cosmetics counter at a shopping mall in Singapore June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A migrant worker holding a ticket in his mouth carries his luggage at Beijing railway station June 7, 2013. China's new leaders have adopted a greater tolerance for a slowdown in the economy than their predecessors and are likely to allow quarterly growth to slip as far as 7 percent before triggering fresh stimulus to lift activity, sources say. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Competitors warm up before the 2013 Brazil Miss and Mister Fitness contest in Sao Paulo June 6, 2013. Some 112 men and women from all across the country competed REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
