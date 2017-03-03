版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 03:50 BJT

Editor Choice Pictures

President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jonmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 26
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 26
Attendants prepare tea before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Attendants prepare tea before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Attendants prepare tea before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 26
North Korean national Ri Jong Chol stands behind the fence of the North Korean embassy compound in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

North Korean national Ri Jong Chol stands behind the fence of the North Korean embassy compound in Beijing. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
North Korean national Ri Jong Chol stands behind the fence of the North Korean embassy compound in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 26
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group thatmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
5 / 26
President Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 26
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.

A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
Close
7 / 26
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 26
A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, sits on a wheelchair after arriving on a rescue boat at a port in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, sits on more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, sits on a wheelchair after arriving on a rescue boat at a port in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 26
An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 26
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designer Manish Arora during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designermore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designer Manish Arora during Fashion Week in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 26
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 26
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militantsmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 26
A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 26
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L) carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magazine with President Trump on the cover as he and Communications Director Sean Spicer (R) deplane from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L) carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L) carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune magazine with President Trump on the cover as he and Communications Director Sean Spicer (R) deplane from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 26
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
16 / 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on Tree-planting Day. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on Tree-planting Day. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 26
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 26
North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Malaysia. REUTERS/Alexandra Radu

North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Malaysia. REUTERS/Alexandra Radu
Close
19 / 26
A woman protests outside a Snap Inc. office in Venice Beach as locals demonstrate on the street over the company moving into the beach community in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson

A woman protests outside a Snap Inc. office in Venice Beach as locals demonstrate on the street over the compamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A woman protests outside a Snap Inc. office in Venice Beach as locals demonstrate on the street over the company moving into the beach community in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 26
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS (Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol) in South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS (Freedom of Navigationmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS (Freedom of Navigation Operation Patrol) in South China Sea. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
21 / 26
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
22 / 26
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen after she came under investigation for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-righmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen after she came under investigation for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence, in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 26
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Managemmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 26
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
25 / 26
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo. "In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don't know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can't perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing jiichinsai (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, 'So, when is the priest coming?'," Ichino said. "When I first began working as a Shinto priest, because I was young and female, some people felt the blessing was different. They thought: 'I would have preferred your grandfather.' At first, I wore my grandfather's light green garment because I thought it's better to look like a man. But after a while I decided to be proud of the fact that I am a female priest and I began wearing a pink robe, like today. I thought I can be more confident if I stop thinking too much (about my gender)." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo. "In general, people thinkmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo. "In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don't know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can't perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing jiichinsai (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, 'So, when is the priest coming?'," Ichino said. "When I first began working as a Shinto priest, because I was young and female, some people felt the blessing was different. They thought: 'I would have preferred your grandfather.' At first, I wore my grandfather's light green garment because I thought it's better to look like a man. But after a while I decided to be proud of the fact that I am a female priest and I began wearing a pink robe, like today. I thought I can be more confident if I stop thinking too much (about my gender)." REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

下一个

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 3日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 1日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 1日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐