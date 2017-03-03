Editor Choice Pictures
President Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jonmore
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. more
Attendants prepare tea before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (Cmore
North Korean national Ri Jong Chol stands behind the fence of the North Korean embassy compound in Beijing. REmore
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group thatmore
President Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newmore
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTEmore
A migrant, who is part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean sea, sits on more
An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. more
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designermore
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militantsmore
A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
White House Director of Oval Office Operations Keith Schiller (L) carries a red USA hat and a copy of Fortune more
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johamore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Mangyongdae Revolutionary School and plants trees with its students on more
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as more
North Korean suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder, Ri Jong Chol, leaves a Sepang police station to be deported, in Mmore
A woman protests outside a Snap Inc. office in Venice Beach as locals demonstrate on the street over the compamore
U.S. Navy personnel carry a missile on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during a FONOPS (Freedom of Navigationmore
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-righmore
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Managemmore
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo. "In general, people thinkmore
下一个
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.