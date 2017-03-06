版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:00 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 23
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a meeting at the Trocadero square across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, attends a meeting at the Trocadero square across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 23
A Russian soldier stands near Syrian musicians as they play their instruments while resting on damage in the amphitheater of the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier stands near Syrian musicians as they play their instruments while resting on damage in the amore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
A Russian soldier stands near Syrian musicians as they play their instruments while resting on damage in the amphitheater of the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 23
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 23
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants imore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
5 / 23
Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers inject fuels into a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers inject fuels into a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles at the Dmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers inject fuels into a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 23
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a "People 4 Trump" rally at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a "People 4 Trump" rally at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a "People 4 Trump" rally at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 23
A man is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer as he prepares to cross the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer as he prepares to cross the U.S.-Canada bordermore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
A man is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer as he prepares to cross the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 23
Counter-demonstrators (L) and supporters (R) of President Trump fight for a U.S. flag during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Counter-demonstrators (L) and supporters (R) of President Trump fight for a U.S. flag during a "People 4 Trumpmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
Counter-demonstrators (L) and supporters (R) of President Trump fight for a U.S. flag during a "People 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 23
Cairo-based artist Chanel Arif's paints for her art project called After Dinner that uses humans and their surroundings as her canvas, in her gallery in the capital of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/ Sherif Fahmy

Cairo-based artist Chanel Arif's paints for her art project called After Dinner that uses humans and their surmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Cairo-based artist Chanel Arif's paints for her art project called After Dinner that uses humans and their surroundings as her canvas, in her gallery in the capital of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/ Sherif Fahmy
Close
10 / 23
A mother reacts as her daughter Ranmea is treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents in a hospital west of Erbil in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A mother reacts as her daughter Ranmea is treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents in a hospitmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
A mother reacts as her daughter Ranmea is treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents in a hospital west of Erbil in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
11 / 23
Attendants serving delegates from a hotel pose for a photo at Tiananmen Square as delegates attend a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Attendants serving delegates from a hotel pose for a photo at Tiananmen Square as delegates attend a meeting dmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
Attendants serving delegates from a hotel pose for a photo at Tiananmen Square as delegates attend a meeting during the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 23
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 23
A Palestinian boy puts his hand out of a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy puts his hand out of a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt through thmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
A Palestinian boy puts his hand out of a bus window as he waits with his family to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
14 / 23
Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India. REUTERS/Danishmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 23
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. The slogan reads, "We will conquer Roma God willing". REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militantsmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
A view of Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants as an underground training camp in the hillside overlooking Mosul, Iraq. The slogan reads, "We will conquer Roma God willing". REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 23
Yuliya Levchenko of Ukraine reacts after winning 3rd place at the Women's High Jump Final at the European Athletics Indoor Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Yuliya Levchenko of Ukraine reacts after winning 3rd place at the Women's High Jump Final at the European Athlmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
Yuliya Levchenko of Ukraine reacts after winning 3rd place at the Women's High Jump Final at the European Athletics Indoor Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 23
A participant wears elaborate make-up and headdress during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A participant wears elaborate make-up and headdress during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festivmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
A participant wears elaborate make-up and headdress during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 23
Paramilitary policemen gesture towards a reporter in front of the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress are taking place, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Paramilitary policemen gesture towards a reporter in front of the Great Hall of the People where sessions of tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Paramilitary policemen gesture towards a reporter in front of the Great Hall of the People where sessions of the National People's Congress are taking place, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 23
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 星期六
A displaced Iraqi woman carries her injured daughter after fleeing their home, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 23
Newcastle United fans celebrate against Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship. Action Images / Craig Brough Livepic

Newcastle United fans celebrate against Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship. Action Images / Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
Newcastle United fans celebrate against Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship. Action Images / Craig Brough Livepic
Close
21 / 23
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "Banzai!" as he raises his hands with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party during the annual party convention in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "Banzai!" as he raises his hands with members of the ruling Liberal more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shouts "Banzai!" as he raises his hands with members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party during the annual party convention in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
22 / 23
A woman takes part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme.

A woman takes part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa Collmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 星期日
A woman takes part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme.
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 3月 4日
Editor Choice Pictures

Editor Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 4日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 3日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 3月 1日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐