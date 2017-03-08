Editors Choice Pictures
A Ukrainian serviceman rests at a position on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town ofmore
A rocket is launching as models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Wintermore
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh,more
A young girl reacts after President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in front of her White House tour gmore
Free Syrian Army fighters play soccer in the northern Syrian town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A camera man films a statue of a girl facing the Wall St. Bull, as part of a campaign by U.S. fund manager Stamore
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000 mile (1,610 km) sled dmore
A Special forces member enters a house through a hole in a wall during a battle with Islamic State militants imore
A Ukrainian serviceman guards an area on the front line at the industrial zone of government-held town of Avdimore
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training for the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championsmore
An Afghan boy selling boiled eggs waits for customers at a coal dump site on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of thmore
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTEmore
A general view shows the launching of a rocket as models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 womemore
A disabled Iraqi girl who flees her home waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi more
Demonstrators rally against the Trump administration's new ban against travelers from six Muslim-majority natimore
Three over 100-year-old women, 101-year-old Sophia Smith (L) 101-year-old Lucille Price (C) and 102-year-old Mmore
North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol arrives at the VIP exit of the Beijing Capital International Airmore
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, more
A vendor sells fuel in front of a damaged building in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalimore
A model presents a creation by French designer Christine Phung as part of her Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's remore
Omsin, a 25 year old femal green sea turtle, rests next to a tray of coins that were removed from her stomach more
Smoke rises from a car bomb that exploded during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERSmore
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, dmore
An empty classroom is seen at a public school as thousands of teachers took to the streets, delaying the firstmore
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during their Premier League match against West Ham. Action Images via Reutersmore
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson poses for pictures with employees of the agency in Washimore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel grabs the hand of a triplet baby girl as she visits the Bosch Foundation to mamore
An unidentified competitor trains in the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nmore
Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers inject fuels into a unit of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles more
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, wavemore
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by British designer Smore
An internally displaced malnourished child receives treatment inside a ward dedicated for diarrhoea patients amore
