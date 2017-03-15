Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
中国
2017年 3月 15日 星期三

Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the blockade, which recently stopped rail shipments from separatist-controlled areas, and to mark the Ukrainian Military Volunteer Day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep, before leaving for the weekend, at the Model National Nursery of Kallithea, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Jose Luis, son of Honduras migrants Orlando Rubi and Lizeth Bonilla (not pictured) stands next to a pinata during his birthday celebration at a migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 星期三
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A demonstrator lights a candle in a protest demanding justice for the victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncion children shelter in Guatemala, outside Bellas Artes museum, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A worker clears snow in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A survivor reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
Refugees who fled fighting in neighbouring Myanmar use a mobile in the house of a relative in the village of Baiyan near Nansan in the Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
Police officers draw their weapons during a protest, following a release of previously undisclosed video of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the U.S. is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final of the Men's Team Snowboard Cross at the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiiing World Championships. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
Afghan shopkeepers collect their belonging in front of their damaged shops after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
President Trump holds up a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Rebel fighters demonstate a prison they said belonged to Islamic State fighters in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A woman attends the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslide when a mound of trash collapsed on an informal settlement at the Koshe garbage dump in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party take part in the "EenVandaag" debate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A man drinks champagne under the water at an open-air hot bath in Bogacs, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by Iraqi officer to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Michael Brown is seen entering the Ferguson Market hours before the unarmed 18 year old was shot dead by a police officer, in a still image from a previously undisclosed store surveillance video in Ferguson, Missouri. St Louis County Prosecutor/REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Thai mahouts take part in an elephant fighting demonstration during Thailand's national elephant day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
Rebel fighters stand amidst rubble at the entrance to a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects the city to Aqeel mountain, in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 3月 12日 星期日
A woman has her hair done as people visit the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
A displaced Iraqi man who fled from his home because of the clashes, push a wounded man to go to safe places as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen virtual reality to enhance the swimming experience, during an demonstration event organized by Sony Corp.'s human augmentation research project with the University of Tokyo, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
Army soldiers hold Cuban flags as they mark the 60th anniversary of the killing of Cuban revolutionary and student leader Jose Antonio Echeverria in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
A rebel fighter sits at the entrance to a tunnel he said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects the city to Aqeel mountain, in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 星期二
