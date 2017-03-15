Editors Choice Pictures
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the more
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague, Nemore
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep, before leaving for the weekend, at the Modmore
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Imore
Jose Luis, son of Honduras migrants Orlando Rubi and Lizeth Bonilla (not pictured) stands next to a pinata durmore
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan, Newmore
A demonstrator lights a candle in a protest demanding justice for the victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncmore
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the more
A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbmore
A worker clears snow in Times Square during a snow storm in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A survivor reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Refugees who fled fighting in neighbouring Myanmar use a mobile in the house of a relative in the village of Bmore
Police officers draw their weapons during a protest, following a release of previously undisclosed video of Mimore
(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the U.S. is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez ofmore
Afghan shopkeepers collect their belonging in front of their damaged shops after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistanmore
President Trump holds up a card made by a child and given to him by an attendee of a healthcare meeting at themore
Rebel fighters demonstate a prison they said belonged to Islamic State fighters in the northern Syrian city ofmore
A woman attends the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rescue workers watch as excavators dig into a pile of garbage in search of missing people following a landslidmore
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Lmore
A man drinks champagne under the water at an open-air hot bath in Bogacs, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A displaced Iraqi girl is carried by Iraqi officer to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State more
Michael Brown is seen entering the Ferguson Market hours before the unarmed 18 year old was shot dead by a polmore
Thai mahouts take part in an elephant fighting demonstration during Thailand's national elephant day celebratimore
Rebel fighters stand amidst rubble at the entrance to a tunnel they said belonged to Islamic State fighters whmore
Demonstrators clash with riot police during running battles in the streets near the Turkish consulate in Rottemore
A woman has her hair done as people visit the International Beauty Show New York at Javits Center in New York.more
A displaced Iraqi man who fled from his home because of the clashes, push a wounded man to go to safe places amore
A woman demonstrates AquaCAVE, a system that augments swimming environment with immersive surrounded-screen vimore
Army soldiers hold Cuban flags as they mark the 60th anniversary of the killing of Cuban revolutionary and stumore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic Stmore
A rebel fighter sits at the entrance to a tunnel he said belonged to Islamic State fighters which connects themore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.