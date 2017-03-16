Editors Choice Pictures
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
Police outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) offices where an envelope exploded in Paris, France. REUTmore
Atila, a trained therapeutic greyhound used to treat patients with mental health issues and learning difficultmore
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) of the VVD Liberal party and Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of tmore
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives escorted a suspected drug pusher in a handmore
Rafael Nadal waits in the tunnel to enter the court for his fourth round match against Roger Federer in the BNmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at the construction site of Ryomyong Street in this unmore
A visitor poses for a picture during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militamore
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lakemore
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlanmore
A US Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender duringmore
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church more
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club dumore
Cattle killedby wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Trump visits the Hermitage, the historic home of 19th-century U.S. President Andrew Jackson, on the more
Racegoer watches during the Cheltenham Festival in Britain. REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth Livepic
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general elmore
A Palestinian man holds a Hamas flag as he inspects a site, which according to the Gaza police, was hit by an more
A man feeds swans in the spring sunshine in St. James's Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman wearing an islamic headscarf, votes in the general elections in a mosque in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REmore
Damage is seen after a suicide attack inside a restaurant in the al-Rabweh area of Damascus, Syria. SANA/Hamore
Ziad (R), 14, who has a spinal cord injury, is pushed on a wheelchair by his friend along a street in Douma, tmore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas asmore
Children are seen playing at the glass entrance to the Ministry of Finance during a protest held by various somore
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil checks cases of wine with a candle as he presents his collection of rarmore
A woman arrives at a poll station to cast her vote in the Dutch general election in The Hague, Netherlands. REmore
House Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff (Dmore
Riot policemen walk past a barricade on fire after a clash with ant-government demonstrators during a protest more
