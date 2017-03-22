版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 08:25 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Durban, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to announce the American Kennel Club (AKC) top ten breeds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to announce the American Kennel Club (AKC) top ten breeds in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourists' dropped belongings, ahead of World Water Day, in Bahia, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Nowruz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival marking their spring and new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival marking their spring and new year, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys she has collected for more 65 years, in her house in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys she has collected for more 65 years, in her house in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via REUTERS
Vice President Mike Pence encourages Mason Brasher, a young tourist from Alabama, to look up at the Capitol rotunda as they cross paths, as Pence departs following his meeting with Senate Republicans during their weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 22日 星期三
Vice President Mike Pence encourages Mason Brasher, a young tourist from Alabama, to look up at the Capitol rotunda as they cross paths, as Pence departs following his meeting with Senate Republicans during their weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers take their seats at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers take their seats at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, Kentucky, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
President Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, Kentucky, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, arrives covered with mud at a checkpoint to be transfer to the Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Residents cross a street after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Residents cross a street after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A dancer takes part in a ceremony to welcome the spring equinox in front the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A dancer takes part in a ceremony to welcome the spring equinox in front the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
An injured Hindu activist affiliated with Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) is helped by her friends after she was injured in a clash with the riot police personnel during the party's protest after the election commission rejected their campaigning for monarchy and Hinduism, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
An injured Hindu activist affiliated with Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal (RPP-Nepal) is helped by her friends after she was injured in a clash with the riot police personnel during the party's protest after the election commission rejected their campaigning for monarchy and Hinduism, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Haitians walk in the remains of a fire in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Haitians walk in the remains of a fire in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, together with walkers are seen reflected in a puddle in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, together with walkers are seen reflected in a puddle in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Asmot Ara, 18, holds her seven-day-old unnamed daughter as she poses for a photograph inside their shelter in Balukhali unregistered refugee camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. Asmot Ara said she came to the camp one month ago with neighbours from Nagpura village in Myanmar after her father-in-law was killed and their home burnt down by the Myanmar military. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Asmot Ara, 18, holds her seven-day-old unnamed daughter as she poses for a photograph inside their shelter in Balukhali unregistered refugee camp in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. Asmot Ara said she came to the camp one month ago with neighbours from Nagpura village in Myanmar after her father-in-law was killed and their home burnt down by the Myanmar military. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Worshippers light candles as the newly restored Edicule, the ancient structure housing the tomb, which according to Christian belief is where Jesus's body was anointed and buried, is seen in the background at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Worshippers light candles as the newly restored Edicule, the ancient structure housing the tomb, which according to Christian belief is where Jesus's body was anointed and buried, is seen in the background at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A worker carries picked Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A worker carries picked Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Men sit in the Walled Off hotel which was decorated by street artist Banksy after it was opened for guests to do check-in in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain. Decca Records via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A projection wishing singer and war time sweetheart Vera Lynn a happy birthday is projected on to the cliffs at Dover, Britain. Decca Records via REUTERS
People raise their arms towards the sun to welcome the spring equinox in front of the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
People raise their arms towards the sun to welcome the spring equinox in front of the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a drone during a media tour of the world's biggest computer and software fair, CeBit, in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a drone during a media tour of the world's biggest computer and software fair, CeBit, in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A model presents creation by designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand from her Autumn/Winter 2017 collection for her brand LALALOVE during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
A model presents creation by designer Linda Charoenlab of Thailand from her Autumn/Winter 2017 collection for her brand LALALOVE during Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their spring and new year, in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
A staff member uses a projector to display the knitting pattern at the Adidas Knit for You store in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Wearing a saree, traditional female garment, a woman exercises on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Wearing a saree, traditional female garment, a woman exercises on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Public Health Surveillance Agency collect sausages to analyse in their laboratory, at a supermarket in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Members of the Public Health Surveillance Agency collect sausages to analyse in their laboratory, at a supermarket in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Human skulls suspected to belong to victims of a recent combat between government army and Kamuina Nsapu militia are seen on the roadside in Tshimaiyi near Kananga, the capital of Kasai-central province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Aaron Ross

Reuters / 2017年 3月 20日 星期一
Human skulls suspected to belong to victims of a recent combat between government army and Kamuina Nsapu militia are seen on the roadside in Tshimaiyi near Kananga, the capital of Kasai-central province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Aaron Ross
Migrants disembark from Dattilo coast guard vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 星期二
Migrants disembark from Dattilo coast guard vessel in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
