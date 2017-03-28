Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 08:25 BJT

Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an official welcoming ceremony at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Televisions and a chair sit on a pedestrian bridge after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Carapongo Huachipa, Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 星期二
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
A zoo employee Valentina Chernomorets carries a rabbit named Chupakabra and Ralf, a one-year old red fox, after a training session which is a part of a programme of taming wild animals for research and interaction with visitors, at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Ralf was born at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) in Novosibirsk, which experimented on fox domestication through long-term selection and breeding for more than 50 years, according to zoo representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Passengers view the white cliffs of Dover from a cross-channel ferry between Dover in Britain and Calais in France. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support rally organized to mark the EU's 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in downtown Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 25日 星期六
Pall bearers carry the coffin of late poet Sir Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, after his state funeral service in Castries, St. Lucia. REUTERS/Isabelle Sankar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Police tape blocks access to the crime scene after a mass shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Caleb Hughes

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 3月 25日 星期六
Baraka Lusambo, (R) a Tanzanian with Albinism visiting the U.S. for medical care, thanks Teresa Piasecka, a Supervisory CBP officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, following his arrival at JFK International Airport in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Women wearing cheongsam pose for pictures on a walkway along a cliff during an event in Chongqing Municipality, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne alongside second-placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain on the podium following the Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A man waves traditional daggers, or Jambiyas, as he attends with supporters of the Houthi movement and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh a rally to mark two years of the military intervention by the Saudi-led coalition, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Julian Aalders from Aalders Auctions house adjusts a 250-year-old embroidered silk waistcoat that belonged to Captain James Cook on a mannequin during a display in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A policeman gestures as Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) and others protest during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive near the venue where the vote is taking place in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
Youths perform for Pope Francis during meeting with confirmation candidates at Saint Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
A law enforcement officer detains a man during a gathering, denouncing the new tax on those not in full-time employment and marking the 99th anniversary of the proclamation of the Belarussian People's Republic, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 25日 星期六
A van is towed away as the city management removes unclaimed vehicles from the roadside, in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 25日 星期六
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern California Make America Great Again march in support of President Trump, the military and first responders at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 星期一
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 星期日
点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐