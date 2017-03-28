Editors Choice Pictures

A zoo employee Valentina Chernomorets carries a rabbit named Chupakabra and Ralf, a one-year old red fox, after a training session which is a part of a programme of taming wild animals for research and interaction with visitors, at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Ralf was born at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (ICG) in Novosibirsk, which experimented on fox domestication through long-term selection and breeding for more than 50 years, according to zoo representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

