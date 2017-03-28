Editors Choice Pictures
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Women in kimonos take photos under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin on a misty morning in Washington.more
Snipers of the Iraqi federal police take their positions during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosulmore
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang hongis, a traditional New Zealand Maori welcome, with Piri Sciascia during an officmore
Televisions and a chair sit on a pedestrian bridge after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, more
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod nmore
A zoo employee Valentina Chernomorets carries a rabbit named Chupakabra and Ralf, a one-year old red fox, aftemore
People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China. Rmore
Passengers view the white cliffs of Dover from a cross-channel ferry between Dover in Britain and Calais in Frmore
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's figmore
A pro-Trump rally participant is punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash at a Prmore
A child peers through a cut made in one of the stars that make up the European Union flag, during a support ramore
Pall bearers carry the coffin of late poet Sir Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, amore
Police tape blocks access to the crime scene after a mass shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club in Cincinnati, more
Brides-to-be participate in the "Running of the Brides" race in a park in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Permore
Baraka Lusambo, (R) a Tanzanian with Albinism visiting the U.S. for medical care, thanks Teresa Piasecka, a Sumore
The sunken ferry Sewol sits on a semi-submersible ship during its salvage operations at the sea off Jindo, Soumore
A dust storm sweeps through a makeshift camps in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omore
Women wearing cheongsam pose for pictures on a walkway along a cliff during an event in Chongqing Municipalitymore
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany sprays champagne alongside second-placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamimore
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow, Russmore
A man waves traditional daggers, or Jambiyas, as he attends with supporters of the Houthi movement and Yemen'smore
Julian Aalders from Aalders Auctions house adjusts a 250-year-old embroidered silk waistcoat that belonged to more
A policeman gestures as Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) and others protest during the election fomore
Youths perform for Pope Francis during meeting with confirmation candidates at Saint Siro Stadium in Milan, Itmore
A law enforcement officer detains a man during a gathering, denouncing the new tax on those not in full-time emore
A van is towed away as the city management removes unclaimed vehicles from the roadside, in Beijing. REUTERS/Smore
Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester as the two sides clash during the Southern Califomore
Fishermen paddle their boats as they carry their family members in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, Indiamore
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetmore
