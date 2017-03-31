Editors Choice Pictures
Seasonal fog enshrouds buildings in the city centre of Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) clash with Venezuela's National Guards duringmore
Portraits of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin and German philosopher Karlmore
Palestinians try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining a protester during a protest marking Land Day in themore
Afghan competitors fight during a mixed martial arts (MMA) match in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A local resident looks out of a window at his house damaged by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukmore
A recycled SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars toward space above a Virgin Airlines passenger jet, which had just depmore
A pet dog sniffs organic dog food during Interpets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Bumore
An ear growing on a patient's arm is under surgery to be transplanted to the head of the patient, who lost themore
People take pictures of a cat sitting on a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosumore
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains amore
A man inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb at a checkpoint in the south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. REUmore
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airportmore
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militantsmore
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the more
Vanessa James of France falls down while competing with Morgan Cipres at the ISU World Championships. REUTEmore
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactimore
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic imore
Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, vice chairman of Open Russia, and Senator John McCain prepare tmore
A chimpanzee drinks a sweet refreshment as it is sprayed with water on a hot day at Dusit zoo in Bangkok, Thaimore
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militamore
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid more
Visitors carry their pet dogs on pet strollers during Interpets in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Displaced Iraqi people shelter from the rain on the street near the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Bouldlal
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Damore
Vice President Mike Pence hosts a swearing in ceremony for U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (C), as himore
A protester wearing a Europen Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britainmore
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for nemore
Larry the the Downing street cat sits outside number 10 after Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May left to annmore
President Trump speaks at a Women's Empowerment Panel at the East Room of the White House in Washington. REUTEmore
French artist Abraham Poincheval is seen in a vivarium on the first day of his performance in an attempt to inmore
A woman takes a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with a Galaxy S7 during the Samsung Unpacked evenmore
Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness Wormore
Muslim men hold flowers as they stand in line on Westminster Bridge during an event to mark one week since a mmore
A female tiger looks on after spotting a camera trap set by Thailand�s Department of National Parks, Wildlife more
People play football at night in central London, United Kingdom. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
