Editors Choice Pictures

A recycled SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars toward space above a Virgin Airlines passenger jet, which had just departed Orlando International Airport, in Orlando, Florida. The launch marked the first time ever that a rocket was reused for spaceflight. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A recycled SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars toward space above a Virgin Airlines passenger jet, which had just departed Orlando International Airport, in Orlando, Florida. The launch marked the first time ever that a rocket was reused for spaceflight. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Local residents wade through floodwaters near their homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Local residents wade through floodwaters near their homes in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Seasonal fog enshrouds buildings in the city centre of Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Seasonal fog enshrouds buildings in the city centre of Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

George Lewys, aged 5, poses for a photograph with Owl butterflies during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Portraits of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin and German philosopher Karl Marx are displayed outside an antique shop in the old town in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Portraits of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin and German philosopher Karl Marx are displayed outside an antique shop in the old town in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Palestinians try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining a protester during a protest marking Land Day in the West Bank village of Madama, near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining a protester during a protest marking Land Day in the West Bank village of Madama, near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
People make their way away from the bridge fire on Piedmont Road as emergency personnel work the scene of a bridge collapse at I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia. Courtesy Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Handout via REUTERS

People make their way away from the bridge fire on Piedmont Road as emergency personnel work the scene of a bridge collapse at I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia. Courtesy Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Handout via REUTERS
Afghan competitors fight during a mixed martial arts match in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan competitors fight during a mixed martial arts match in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A local resident looks out of a window at his house damaged by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A local resident looks out of a window at his house damaged by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Participants run past the Israeli barrier during the annual Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Participants run past the Israeli barrier during the annual Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The body of a man lies at the entrance of a supermarket after he collapsed and died while lining up to try and buy food, according to shoppers in the queue, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The body of a man lies at the entrance of a supermarket after he collapsed and died while lining up to try and buy food, according to shoppers in the queue, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Russian servicemen guard an area at the Nagurskoye military base in Alexandra Land on the remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian servicemen guard an area at the Nagurskoye military base in Alexandra Land on the remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A pet dog sniffs an organic dog food during Interpets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A pet dog sniffs an organic dog food during Interpets in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl reacts as a model holds her and presents a creation by Tibetan designer AJ Namo during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A girl reacts as a model holds her and presents a creation by Tibetan designer AJ Namo during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ethnic Uighurs sit near a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Ethnic Uighurs sit near a statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A gallery assistant poses for a photograph during a press day to promote the upcoming exhibition 'From Selfie to Self-Expression' at the Saatchi Gallery in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A gallery assistant poses for a photograph during a press day to promote the upcoming exhibition 'From Selfie to Self-Expression' at the Saatchi Gallery in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Iraqi women walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi women walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An ear growing on a patient's arm is under surgery to be transplanted to the head of the patient, who lost the right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

An ear growing on a patient's arm is under surgery to be transplanted to the head of the patient, who lost the right ear in an accident, at the first affiliated hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
U.S. first lady Melania Trump applauds as 2017 Secretary of State�s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award winner Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh of Syria sits behind her during the award ceremony at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. first lady Melania Trump applauds as 2017 Secretary of State�s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award winner Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh of Syria sits behind her during the award ceremony at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Somali refugees who survived an attack on a boat off Yemen's coast in the Red Sea hug each other as they sit at a detention center in the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Somali refugees who survived an attack on a boat off Yemen's coast in the Red Sea hug each other as they sit at a detention center in the Houthi-held port of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Eleni Skopelitis smokes in her kitchen in the suburb of Nikaia, in Athens, Greece. The Skopelitis family house is up for auction in September as they cannot longer pay their monthly loan obligations. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Eleni Skopelitis smokes in her kitchen in the suburb of Nikaia, in Athens, Greece. The Skopelitis family house is up for auction in September as they cannot longer pay their monthly loan obligations. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People take pictures of a cat sitting on a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People take pictures of a cat sitting on a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye looks out from a vehicle as she leaves her private house in Seoul, South Korea. Lim Heon-jeong/Yonhap via REUTERS

South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye looks out from a vehicle as she leaves her private house in Seoul, South Korea. Lim Heon-jeong/Yonhap via REUTERS
A man uses dumbbells during a practice session at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man uses dumbbells during a practice session at a traditional wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS

A bull shark that was found in a puddle south of Townsville, following flooding in the area from heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie in Australia. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services/Handout via REUTERS
