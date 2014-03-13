版本:
<p>Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Samira, 2, attempts to open a door before learning that the eviction of her family has been temporarily suspended in Madrid, March 12, 2014. Monica Flores Jimenez, 36, her husband Carlos Garcia Paulete, 39, their two children and their granddaughter have been occupying the house under permission of a friend of the owner for about a year. Both parents are currently unemployed and they live on subsidies. The family is trying to negotiate with the bank Santander for a social rent. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Samira, 2, attempts to open a door before learning that the eviction of her family has been temporarily suspended in Madrid, March 12, 2014. Monica Flores Jimenez, 36, her husband Carlos Garcia Paulete, 39, their two children and their granddaughter have been occupying the house under permission of a friend of the owner for about a year. Both parents are currently unemployed and they live on subsidies. The family is trying to negotiate with the bank Santander for a social rent. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>Members of the group of the Greens/European Free Alliance of the European Parliament hold portraits of Edward Snowden during a voting session on the U.S. National Security Agency surveillance program and its impact on the fundamental rights of European Union citizens, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Members of the group of the Greens/European Free Alliance of the European Parliament hold portraits of Edward Snowden during a voting session on the U.S. National Security Agency surveillance program and its impact on the fundamental rights of European Union citizens, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, collects grass in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A girl, whose family moved to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, collects grass in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>China's Du Haitao skis during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country standing event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

China's Du Haitao skis during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country standing event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Racegoer watch from the stands during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoer watch from the stands during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

A man carries his injured brother at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

<p>A anti-government protester jumps out of a broken window while looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A anti-government protester jumps out of a broken window while looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watches the race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watches the race at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako, Mali, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako, Mali, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>President Obama smiles while he hosts a meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama smiles while he hosts a meeting with Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks with children during his visit to displaced Syrians in the town of Adra in the Damascus countryside, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA</p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks with children during his visit to displaced Syrians in the town of Adra in the Damascus countryside, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA

<p>A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako, Mali, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako, Mali, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako, Mali, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask gestures behind a barricade that they set on fire during a demonstration in Ankara, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask gestures behind a barricade that they set on fire during a demonstration in Ankara, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>South Sudanese children living in the North gather to play soccer in an IDP camp at Soba Aradi in Khartoum, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

South Sudanese children living in the North gather to play soccer in an IDP camp at Soba Aradi in Khartoum, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Security personnel walk down the stairs in formation after the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Security personnel walk down the stairs in formation after the closing ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Kermit the Frog and first lady Michelle Obama introduce a showing of the new movie Muppets Most Wanted for children of U.S. military families at the White House in Washington, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Kermit the Frog and first lady Michelle Obama introduce a showing of the new movie Muppets Most Wanted for children of U.S. military families at the White House in Washington, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>German soldiers load a man injured during weeks of mass anti-government demonstrations in Ukraine's capital Kiev onto a military aircraft in Boryspil airport, Germany, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

German soldiers load a man injured during weeks of mass anti-government demonstrations in Ukraine's capital Kiev onto a military aircraft in Boryspil airport, Germany, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Rescue workers push stretchers into thick smoke down East 116th street to the scene of an apparent building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Rescue workers push stretchers into thick smoke down East 116th street to the scene of an apparent building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that produces Buddha statue images of different sizes, with many exported to countries such as China and Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Woman carries soil at a marble mine at Zagyin (Marble) village in the Madaya township, Myanmar, February 26, 2014. Zagyin village is also known as the second birth place of Buddha because the village is the biggest location in the world that produces Buddha statue images of different sizes, with many exported to countries such as China and Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Sebastian Soria (R) of Qatar's Lekhwiya fights for the ball with Mohammed Nosrati of Iran's Tractor Sazi FC during their AFC Champions League soccer match in Doha, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Sebastian Soria (R) of Qatar's Lekhwiya fights for the ball with Mohammed Nosrati of Iran's Tractor Sazi FC during their AFC Champions League soccer match in Doha, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

