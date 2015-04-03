Editor's choice
People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, Japan April 2more
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal tomore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L), U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) amore
A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Symore
A fisherman uses a headlight while cleaning a fishnet before loading it on his small boat as the moon sets dowmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation fmore
Artists pose with the wax figure of Pope Francis displayed in front of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France dmore
Supporters with painted bodies sit on a vehicle as they celebrate outside the office of the All Progressives Cmore
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1,more
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Tmore
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's Northmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out of his room at the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel during a break duringmore
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTEmore
A suspected drug user, inside a cell, holds onto a bar at Tangerang district court in Banten province, Indonesmore
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in the wmore
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasmore
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif talks to members of the media while walking through a courtyard at the Bemore
A Houthi fighter stands guard as he secures the site of a demonstration by fellow Houthis against the Saudi-lemore
The 2016 Jaguar XF is introduced at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTmore
Close up detail is seen of the destroyed computer used by Guardian journalists to store documents leaked by NSmore
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and New York first Lady Chirlane McCray share a laugh while themore
Brazil's Coritnhians soccer fans cheer their team during Copa Libertadores soccer match against Uruguay's Danumore
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take more
A man installs fish-shaped balloons in a water fountain to mark April Fools' Day, called "Poisson d'Avril" in more
Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi (C) tours the city of Tikrit after Iraq security forces regained controlmore
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2more
Penitents from the "El Calvario" brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, southern Spain, Amore
A Palestinian teen stands next to the frame of a destroyed house doorway, on which British street artist Banksmore
A couple embrace each other while sitting in the pews of a cathedral in Guatemala City, April 1, 2015. REUTERSmore
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 1, 201more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.