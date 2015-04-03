Editor's choice
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman (2nd R) and staffmore
A boy carries his belongings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal tomore
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Tmore
People flee Sanaa with their belongings, fearing renewed air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jermore
A human rights activist walks through a native forest at the Pupio estuary in the middle of the road between amore
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campumore
A dead sea lion lies on the beach in Hermosa Beach, California, April 2, 2015. Animal rescue centers in Califomore
A resident acting as a Roman soldier hammers a nail on the feet of female penitent Precy Valencia, 44, as she more
New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 2, 2015.more
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasmore
Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman sits in a holding cell before his verdict in a South Jakarta court, April 2, 2more
A man uses a stick to whip a penitent in front of a chapel during a Holy Week ritual in Angeles city, Pampangamore
People look at a Pacific bluefin tuna as it swims in a tank in the Tokyo Sea Life Park in Tokyo, April 2, 2015more
A woman pushes a baby stroller carrying dogs on a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Domore
A lawmaker is seen before a parliamentary session in Athens, April 2, 2015. Greece sent an updated list of refmore
Members of the religious communities celebrate Good Friday as they carry a cross through central Durban, Aprilmore
A man walks during a sand storm in Dubai, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation fmore
Miss Universe Japan Ariana Miyamoto works out at a gym in Tokyo, April 1, 2015. Miyamoto hadn't planned to entmore
Pope Francis stands as he leads the Chrism mass in Saint Peter's basilica at the Vatican, April 2, 2015. REUTEmore
Marcia Xavier, daughter of late anti-pesticide activist Jose Maria Filho, who was shot 25 times with a 0.40 camore
Activists of the Anti-Maidan pro-Kremlin movement stand in an underground walkway during a protest on the 66thmore
Women run as men throw water at them as part of traditional Easter celebrations, during a media presentation imore
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.