Editor's Choice

Palestinians wave flags during a rally calling on the Egyptian authorities to supply the Gaza Strip with fuel and electricity, near Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Student protesters demonstrate during a rally against the government's plan to raise fuel prices in Makassar, part of Indonesia's south Sulawesi province, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Several inches of snow cover a bicycle in Flagstaff, Arizona March18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing two children and one adult, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
A child, son of Zeng Lingjun, sleeps on a bed next to urinals at his home inside an unused toilet of a hotel in Shenyang, Liaoning province March 18, 2012. Zeng, who is a shoe repairer, rented the unused toilet of the hotel since 2006 as his home, and made up his family by marrying Wang Zhixia in 2010, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A Haitian runs across the border as the gates open in Dajabon March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Police kick a protester during a rally against the government's plan to raise fuel prices in Yogyakarta, central Java, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
French police conduct their investigation outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing two children and one adult, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles
An Yanshi (R), wearing a panda costume, stands in a truck as he unloads panda droppings which are used as fertiliser at his tea farm during a media event in Ya'an, Sichuan province March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Nour al-Houda Idriss, a 4-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a bed as she is surrounded by her father and a doctor, in a hospital in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, March 19, 2012. Houda Idriss was wounded by shrapnel on Sunday while playing with her sister near their house in the Syrian town of Qusair, during fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces, according to hospital workers. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
India's boxer MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, about 190 km (118 miles) from Mumbai, March 12, 2012. Mary Kom was the face of the campaign to get women's boxing into the Olympics and the Indian mother of two will be competing at the world championships in China in May aiming to book her spot at the London Games in the 51kg category. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A veterinarian conducts sterilization surgery on a cat in a pets clinic near Calvia on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
An Afghan woman walks with her daughter during a wind storm in Kabul March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A man spits water onto the street from the doorway of his small dwelling, which has a bird cage hanging outside, located on the outskirts of the Forbidden City in Beijing March 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Firefighters and police officers stand near a pick-up truck that rolled on its side after the driver lost control along Interstate-17 in Yavapai County, Arizona, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Commuters walk past an "Occupy" sticker placed on a pillar in the subway system in New York March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A bodyguard trainee steps on the thighs of other trainees during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police clear road blocks set up by anti-government protesters during a protest after the funeral procession of Sabri Mafooz in the village Sarakan south of Manama, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A man, suspected of Peruvian origin, holds a placard while he is whipped by residents of Chua, near the shores of Lake Titicaca, about 80 km (50 miles) north of La Paz March 18, 2012. The placard reads: " I'm a thief from Peru". REUTERS/Stringer
Libyan army personnel take part in a military display to commemorate victims of an attack by pro-Gaddafi forces on Benghazi a year ago, inside a stadium in Benghazi March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Joe Calavita stands on a fire truck during the March of Brides parade through downtown San Francisco March 18, 2012. People don wedding clothes and stroll through the center of San Francisco during the annual event. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Buddhist monks pray during a ceremony for the defeat of a U.N. resolution calling on Sri Lanka to probe wartime human rights abuses in Colombo March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
