Student protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
An anti-government protester, flashing 'victory' signs, runs towards community police officers walking towards other protesters to warn them to clear a roundabout on the main highway of Budaiya, west of Manama, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, Cuba, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama arrives to work with school children who were invited to join her for the fourth annual White House Kitchen Garden spring planting on the South Lawn of the White House, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Patricia Tapia pauses during an interview with Reuters in her almost empty home in Madrid February 28, 2012. Tapia, an immigrant from Ecuador, says she became unemployed in November 2010 and could not make her mortgage payments so was served an eviction notice in January 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Natassa Papakonstantinou, 43, looks out of the window of her apartment in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens, March 14, 2012. Natassa lost her telecom services job of 12 years in August 2011 and was not paid for the last six months. She is now living off her savings and 461 euros ($611) from the government per month. When her savings run out in August she must leave her flat. She spends several hours a day searching and applying for jobs on the internet but still has not found any. Natassa is unable to afford to socialise much and has no family so she spends long periods of time alone. She says "I don't even listen to music much now. I used to love it but in the bad times of your life you forget about your hobbies." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man stands on a visitor platform beside the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, March 26, 2012. REUTERS /Arnd Wiegmann
The wife of Italian army soldier Sergeant Michele Silvestri (2nd L), escorted by a soldier, reacts as she walks beside the flag-draped coffin of her husband being carried by soldiers at Ciampino Airport near Rome, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Students shout slogans during a protest inside the Sanaa University campus against what they say is university administration corruption, in Sanaa, Yemen, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in central Bangkok, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Bodyguards stand near the podium where France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during a political rally in Ormes, center France, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in a bilateral meeting before attending the 2012 Nuclear Security Summit in Seoul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Pro-military Malian youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. The United States said on Monday it would suspend some aid to Mali after last week's coup, estimating $60-70 million may be affected, but stressed it would maintain food and humanitarian assistance. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Pope Benedict XVI wears a sombrero, a traditional Mexican hat, in Leon, Mexico, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Serena Williams reacts to winning a point over Samantha Stosur of Australia during their women's singles match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Newlyweds pose for photographs underneath Westminster Bridge in London, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A Tibetan exile runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pope Benedict XVI celebrates mass at the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago de Cuba, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves the courts in Lille after questioning by three judges over his role in a prostitution case, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Monaco's Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend a dinner in their honour, during a visit to Kautokeino, in the north of Norway, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Solum Lysberg/Scanpix
Veterinary staff monitor Dylan the Chimpanzee whilst cardiologist Eric Stohr of Cardiff Metropolitan University carries out a cardio ultrasound examination at Chester Zoo in Liverpool, northern England, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A referee measures a racquet during the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Dortmund, Germany, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man holds a copy of a news release with a photo of Trayvon Martin before the start of a rally where community leaders denounce the February 2, 2012 killing of 18-year-old Bronx resident Ramarley Graham by a city drug enforcement officer and the killing of 17-year-old Sanford, Florida resident Martin on the steps of City Hall, in New York March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
