<p>Picketers scuffle with police as they try to block the entrance of a regional government building during Spain's general strike in Santander, Spain, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Cubero </p>

Picketers scuffle with police as they try to block the entrance of a regional government building during Spain's general strike in Santander, Spain, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Cubero

<p>Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An Afghan man walks in a bird market in Kabul March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

An Afghan man walks in a bird market in Kabul March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>U.S. platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

U.S. platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A truck (rear) is escorted by riot police officers as union picketers try to stop it at the entrance of Malaga's main food warehouse "MercaMalaga", at the start of a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain early March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A truck (rear) is escorted by riot police officers as union picketers try to stop it at the entrance of Malaga's main food warehouse "MercaMalaga", at the start of a nationwide general strike in Malaga, southern Spain early March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>French gendarmes watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Mohamed Merah arrives outside the cemetery in Cornebarrieu, near Toulouse, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin </p>

French gendarmes watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Mohamed Merah arrives outside the cemetery in Cornebarrieu, near Toulouse, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Tibetan exile shouts slogans after being detained by police during a protest against the visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India, near the venue for the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Sebahat Tuncel (L), a Kurdish member of parliament, runs for cover as riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against a government attempt to railroad a new education bill through parliament in Ankara March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Sebahat Tuncel (L), a Kurdish member of parliament, runs for cover as riot police disperse demonstrators during a protest against a government attempt to railroad a new education bill through parliament in Ankara March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform during the ice dance free dance at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Canada perform during the ice dance free dance at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Nice March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>Valencia's Angel Dealbert (L) fights for the ball with Jozy Altidore of AZ Alkmaar during their Europa League quarter final match at the AFAS-Stadium in Alkmaar March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos </p>

Valencia's Angel Dealbert (L) fights for the ball with Jozy Altidore of AZ Alkmaar during their Europa League quarter final match at the AFAS-Stadium in Alkmaar March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

<p>Protesters crowd in Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square for a closing rally during a nationwide general strike in Spain, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

Protesters crowd in Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square for a closing rally during a nationwide general strike in Spain, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

<p>Mitt Romney picks up the formal endorsement of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson </p>

Mitt Romney picks up the formal endorsement of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Donna Carson

<p>A Syrian refugee waves a Turkey flag as he sits atop a tent at the Reyhanli refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

A Syrian refugee waves a Turkey flag as he sits atop a tent at the Reyhanli refugee camp in Hatay province on the Turkish-Syrian border March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>A boy demonstrates martial arts during the election campaign for the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) party in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

A boy demonstrates martial arts during the election campaign for the Union Solidarity and Development (USDP) party in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>People travel onboard a ferry across a river in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People travel onboard a ferry across a river in Yangon March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev adjust their microphones while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev adjust their microphones while addressing the media at the end of the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi March 29, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan departs a hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan departs a hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, is greeted by supporters as he arrives to attend political rally at Mont-de-Marsan, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool </p>

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, is greeted by supporters as he arrives to attend political rally at Mont-de-Marsan, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

<p>Curator Dawn Littler uses a magnifying glass to examine the only known surviving first class ticket from Titanic at the opening of a new exhibition called 'The Titanic and Liverpool, the untold story ' at the Merseyside Maritime Museum in Liverpool, northern England, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Curator Dawn Littler uses a magnifying glass to examine the only known surviving first class ticket from Titanic at the opening of a new exhibition called 'The Titanic and Liverpool, the untold story ' at the Merseyside Maritime Museum in Liverpool, northern England, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Student protesters block a street and burn tyres during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Medan, of Indonesia's North Sumatra province March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono </p>

Student protesters block a street and burn tyres during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Medan, of Indonesia's North Sumatra province March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

<p>The severed head of an inmate, which was thrown onto the roof by a rival gang member, is seen near policemen after a prison riot in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2012. At least 14 inmates died in the prison riot in northern Honduras on Thursday as rival gangs attacked each other with guns and machetes, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

The severed head of an inmate, which was thrown onto the roof by a rival gang member, is seen near policemen after a prison riot in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2012. At least 14 inmates died in the prison riot in northern Honduras on Thursday as rival gangs attacked each other with guns and machetes, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Mourners hold a candlelight vigil to remember Shaima Alawadi outside her home in El Cajon, California March 28, 2012. Alawadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi-American woman, died of her wounds on Saturday after being severely beaten in her home by a killer who left a threatening note that prompted police to investigate the murder as a possible hate crime. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Mourners hold a candlelight vigil to remember Shaima Alawadi outside her home in El Cajon, California March 28, 2012. Alawadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi-American woman, died of her wounds on Saturday after being severely beaten in her home by a killer who left a threatening note that prompted police to investigate the murder as a possible hate crime. REUTERS/Mike Blake

