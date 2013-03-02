Editor’s Choice

A pedestrian is reflected on a mirror which is a part of an artwork displayed in a shop window of a department store in Tokyo March 1, 2013. The challenge facing the Bank of Japan to vanquish nearly two decades of deflation, let alone meet a new target of 2 percent inflation, was laid out on Friday by data showing core consumer prices fell in annual terms for a third straight month in January.There was some favourable news for policymakers, as finance ministry data on capital expenditure raised the possibility a 0.1 percent contraction in fourth-quarter economic growth could be revised away when final GDP data is released on March 8. REUTERS/Yuya Shino