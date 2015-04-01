版本:
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hit another supporter on their motorbike during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hit another supporter on their motorbike during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory on Tuesday for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit, Iraq March 31, 2015. Iraqi troops aided by Shi'ite paramilitaries have driven Islamic State out of central Tikrit, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday, but the fight to retake all of Saddam Hussein's home town continued. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants in Tikrit, Iraq March 31, 2015. Iraqi troops aided by Shi'ite paramilitaries have driven Islamic State out of central Tikrit, Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said on Tuesday, but the fight to retake all of Saddam Hussein's home town continued. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta during Holy Week March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theater performance of Il-Mixja (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta during Holy Week March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A man carries flags during a United Farm Workers march to City Hall in San Francisco, California March 31, 2015. UFW workers gathered to demand union contracts and fair wages on the birthday of UFW founder and labor leader, Cesar Chavez. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
A man carries flags during a United Farm Workers march to City Hall in San Francisco, California March 31, 2015. UFW workers gathered to demand union contracts and fair wages on the birthday of UFW founder and labor leader, Cesar Chavez. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. A website with links to a Turkish far-left group which has been holding a prosecutor captive in Istanbul said on its Twitter feed late on Tuesday that the hostage had been shot and injured, whilst his three captors had been killed. "Our three friends have been shot to death," one tweet read. It was not possible to independently verify the information. The tweets were posted shortly after gunfire was heard at the building and two ambulances were seen racing away from the scene, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015. A website with links to a Turkish far-left group which has been holding a prosecutor captive in Istanbul said on its Twitter feed late on Tuesday that the hostage had been shot and injured, whilst his three captors had been killed. "Our three friends have been shot to death," one tweet read. It was not possible to independently verify the information. The tweets were posted shortly after gunfire was heard at the building and two ambulances were seen racing away from the scene, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A woman whose livelihood depends on selling recyclable wastes collects trash from a dumping site while surrounded by Marabou storks on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena

Reuters / 2015年 4月 1日 星期三
A woman whose livelihood depends on selling recyclable wastes collects trash from a dumping site while surrounded by Marabou storks on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman struggles to keep her balance as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A woman struggles to keep her balance as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on Tuesday, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar, March 31, 2015. Heavy rains and a landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed 17 people, police said on Tuesday, as Indian authorities continued working to rescue stranded villagers, with unseasonal rains raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France, March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters hold an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in Tikrit, Iraq, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite paramilitary fighters hold an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in Tikrit, Iraq, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Crews remove debris at the site of a multi-building collapse on 2nd Avenue in New York, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Crews remove debris at the site of a multi-building collapse on 2nd Avenue in New York, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed six people and left 10 missing, police said on Monday, as unseasonal rains swept India, damaging crops and raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Unidentified women comfort a relative (C) of a victim at the site of a damaged house after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed six people and left 10 missing, police said on Monday, as unseasonal rains swept India, damaging crops and raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond in the Olympic Garden next to the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in a break during Iran nuclear program talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond in the Olympic Garden next to the Beau Rivage Palace Hotel in a break during Iran nuclear program talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Palestinian artists paint artworks during an activity marking Land Day in Gaza City, March 30, 2015. Palestinians mark Land Day on March 30, the annual commemoration of protests in 1976 against Israel's appropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Palestinian artists paint artworks during an activity marking Land Day in Gaza City, March 30, 2015. Palestinians mark Land Day on March 30, the annual commemoration of protests in 1976 against Israel's appropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gives a speech at an election rally at The Corsham School in Chippenham, south west England, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gives a speech at an election rally at The Corsham School in Chippenham, south west England, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of the Iraqi security forces checks his weapon in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. Iraqi security forces continued their offensive against Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tikrit on Monday, in an operation slowed by bombs and booby traps. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A member of the Iraqi security forces checks his weapon in Tikrit, March 30, 2015. Iraqi security forces continued their offensive against Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Tikrit on Monday, in an operation slowed by bombs and booby traps. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden reacts as he tells a funny story about his early career as a Senator during dedication ceremonies for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston, Massachusetts March 30, 2015. Seated onstage while Vice President Biden spoke are former U.S. Senator Trent Lott (L), Connecticut State Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. (2nd L), son of former Senator Kennedy, and Victoria Reggie Kennedy, widow of Senator Kennedy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden reacts as he tells a funny story about his early career as a Senator during dedication ceremonies for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute in Boston, Massachusetts March 30, 2015. Seated onstage while Vice President Biden spoke are former U.S. Senator Trent Lott (L), Connecticut State Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. (2nd L), son of former Senator Kennedy, and Victoria Reggie Kennedy, widow of Senator Kennedy. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Fire is seen at a military site after it was hit by an air strike on the Faj Attan mountain of Sanaa, Yemen, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed six people and left 10 missing, police said on Monday, as unseasonal rains swept India, damaging crops and raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Police and rescue workers search for bodies amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. A landslide in the Himalayan region of Kashmir killed six people and left 10 missing, police said on Monday, as unseasonal rains swept India, damaging crops and raising fears of flash floods in the mountainous north. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, March 30, 2015. The drill is part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, which runs from March 2 to April 24. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, March 30, 2015. The drill is part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, which runs from March 2 to April 24. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A boy holds his kite at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A boy holds his kite at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Colombian police officer carries a pack of marijuana seized in Cali, Colombia, March 30, 2015. Colombian narcotics police seized 4.1 tons of marijuana from drug trafficking gangs in two houses in Corinto, Cauca, according to authorities. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A Colombian police officer carries a pack of marijuana seized in Cali, Colombia, March 30, 2015. Colombian narcotics police seized 4.1 tons of marijuana from drug trafficking gangs in two houses in Corinto, Cauca, according to authorities. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Workers look on as the machine head of Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, is lifted from an access pit for repairs in Seattle, Washington, March 30, 2015. The cutter head of the world's largest-diameter tunnel-boring machine was being hoisted out of a temporary pit in Seattle on Monday as construction crews work to fix a key component in a long-delayed multibillion-dollar highway replacement project. The machine, nicknamed Bertha, overheated and stopped working in December 2013 after digging just 10 percent of a planned tunnel route to replace an ageing waterfront highway that hugs downtown Seattle, stalling a $3.1 billion roadway overhaul. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Workers look on as the machine head of Bertha, the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, is lifted from an access pit for repairs in Seattle, Washington, March 30, 2015. The cutter head of the world's largest-diameter tunnel-boring machine was being hoisted out of a temporary pit in Seattle on Monday as construction crews work to fix a key component in a long-delayed multibillion-dollar highway replacement project. The machine, nicknamed Bertha, overheated and stopped working in December 2013 after digging just 10 percent of a planned tunnel route to replace an ageing waterfront highway that hugs downtown Seattle, stalling a $3.1 billion roadway overhaul. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) outside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Spanish legionnaires stand after a change of honor guard at the statue of the Christ of Mena (not pictured) outside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Israeli men, who claim descent from an ancient priestly class, prepare before the reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem, March 30, 2015. The reenactment was headed by an organization advocating for the re-building of the biblical Jewish temple on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Israeli men, who claim descent from an ancient priestly class, prepare before the reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem, March 30, 2015. The reenactment was headed by an organization advocating for the re-building of the biblical Jewish temple on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Roads can be seen intersecting drought-affected farming areas located in south-eastern Australia, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
Roads can be seen intersecting drought-affected farming areas located in south-eastern Australia, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A man looks at an exhibition called "Oh! Future Sensation" as part of Saint-Gobain's 350th anniversary celebrations, in Sao Paulo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A man looks at an exhibition called "Oh! Future Sensation" as part of Saint-Gobain's 350th anniversary celebrations, in Sao Paulo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides his bike during the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Losail International circuit in Doha, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides his bike during the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix at the Losail International circuit in Doha, March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
A staff of Mogao Grottoes walks on a bridge engulfed by sand as a dust storm strikes Dunhuang, Gansu province, China, March 31, 2015. The tourist attraction was closed to visitors on Tuesday due to severe dust storm, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A staff of Mogao Grottoes walks on a bridge engulfed by sand as a dust storm strikes Dunhuang, Gansu province, China, March 31, 2015. The tourist attraction was closed to visitors on Tuesday due to severe dust storm, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A forensic scientist of the Criminal Research Institute of the National Gendarmerie (IRCGN), in Pointoise, collects DNA taken from the victims of the crash of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in the French Alps, March 30, 2015. Forensic scientists are in the active phase in the identification process of the 150 victims in the air crash. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 3月 31日 星期二
A forensic scientist of the Criminal Research Institute of the National Gendarmerie (IRCGN), in Pointoise, collects DNA taken from the victims of the crash of the Germanwings Airbus A320 in the French Alps, March 30, 2015. Forensic scientists are in the active phase in the identification process of the 150 victims in the air crash. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
A Palestinian woman reacts to sound of grenades fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking the Land Day and against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2015年 3月 30日 星期一
A Palestinian woman reacts to sound of grenades fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking the Land Day and against Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Silwad near Ramallah, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
