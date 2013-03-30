Editor's Choice
A foreign activist tries to escape from a jeep after he was detained by Israeli border policemen on suspicion of attacking an officer during minor clashes at a rally marking Land Day in the West Bank village of al-Tuwani, south of Hebron March 29, 2013. Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists took part in the rally which marks the annual commemorations in Israel of six Arab citizens killed by police in 1976 during protests against land confiscations in northern Israel's Galilee region. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A priest (L) reacts as Pope Francis leads the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday at the Colosseum in Rome March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A man sleeps behind his display of shoes for sale on a side street as he waits for customers at Manila's Makati financial district March 29, 2013. Fitch Ratings raised the Philippines' credit rating to investment grade, a first for the Southeast Asian nation, in a move expected to boost investment and lift the country's long-term growth potential. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A Secret Service agent stands guard as U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) receives a tour of the PortMiami tunnel project in Miami, Florida, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Wichita State Shockers forward Carl Hall (22) is hit in the face by La Salle Explorers guard Tyreek Duren (3) as he goes after a rebound during the second half in their West Regional NCAA men's basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategic Rocket Force's performance of duty for firepower strike at the Supreme Command in Pyongyang, early March 29, 2013, in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency on Friday. North Korea put its rocket units on standby on Friday to attack U.S. military bases in South Korea and the Pacific, after the United States flew two nuclear-capable stealth bombers over the Korean peninsula in a rare show of force. Kim Jong-un signed off on the order at a midnight meeting of top generals and "judged the time has come to settle accounts with the U.S. imperialists in view of the prevailing situation", the official KCNA news agency said. The sign on the left reads, "Strategic force's plan to hit the mainland of the U.S.". REUTERS/KCNA
A policeman inspects a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb attack in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, March 29, 2013. Car bombs hit four Shi'ite mosques in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and another in Kirkuk just after prayers on Friday, tearing into crowds of worshippers and killing 17, police and witnesses said. Sunni Islamists linked to al Qaeda's Iraqi wing have stepped up attacks this year and often target Shi'ite sites in a growing sectarian confrontation a decade after the U.S.-led invasion. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A Palestinian boy practices during a class at the Red Dragon martial arts club in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip March 29, 2013. Dozens of boys from eight to 15 years of age are part of the club. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Dock workers sleep after an overnight strike at Kwai Chung container terminal, which is operated by Hong Kong International Terminals Ltd., in Hong Kong March 29, 2013. More than 100 workers at the Hong Kong International Terminals are on a protest since yesterday to seek for more pay increase in light of inflation, according to local media. Protesters have occupied and blocked the road leading to one of the terminals. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Georgian soldiers take part in the joint Georgian-U.S. military training exercise "Agile Spirit 2013" at the Vaziani military base outside Tbilisi March 29, 2013. A group of 350 U.S. Marine Corps and the 23rd Battalion of the II Infantry Brigade take part in the joint training exercise, according to the official website of the Georgian Defence Ministry. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Girls from the Garifuna ethnic people are dressed in white while participating in a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week in Livingston, 350 km (217 miles) north east Guatemala City March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. Garifuna are descendants of Carib and Arawak indians and West African slaves who settled along the Atlantic coast of Guatemala, Belize, Nicaragua and Honduras after the British deported them from St. Vincent in the 18th century. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A discarded plastic mannequin and construction waste are placed next to a residential area in Beijing March 22, 2013. China will spend 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) over three years to deal with Beijing's pollution, an official newspaper reported on Friday, as the government tries to defuse mounting public anger over environmental degradation. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A sticker of the "969 movement" is seen at a shop in Minhla March 29, 2013. Since 42 people were killed in violence that erupted in Meikhtila town on March 20, unrest led by hardline Buddhists has spread to at least 10 other towns and villages in central Myanmar, with the latest incidents only a two-hour drive from Yangon. Minhla endured about three hours of violence on both Wednesday and Thursday. About 500 of Minhla's township's 100,000 people are Muslims, said a police officer, who estimated two-thirds of those Muslim had fled. The number '969' is derived from Buddhism - which refers to various attributes of the Buddha, his teachings and the monkhood - but it has come to represent a radical form of anti-Islamic nationalism which urges Buddhists to boycott Muslim-run shops and services. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England March 29, 2013. For more than thirty years Christians have taken part in the pilgrimage to Holy Island, walking through Northumberland and the Scottish Borders, during Holy Week. REUTERS/David Moir
A soldier from the Seleka rebel alliance stands guard as the Central African Republic's new President Michel Djotodia (not pictured) attends Friday prayers at the central mosque in Bangui March 29 2013. REUTERS/Alain Amontchi
Rescuers search for survivors amongst a collapsed building in the Kariakoo district of central Dar es Salaam March 29, 2013. The number of those killed in Tanzania's commercial capital on Friday when a building under construction collapsed remains unknown. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman
A homeless man (front) sleeps inside a telephone box as Brazilian Catholics walk past during a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday during Holy Week at downtown Sao Paulo March 29, 2013. Pope Francis on Thursday urged Catholic priests to devote themselves to helping the poor and suffering. Francis' homily at his first Holy Thursday service as Roman Catholic leader was the latest sign since his surprise election two weeks ago of his determination that the 1.2 billion-member Church should be closer to the poor. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) uses a belt acting as a weapon during a training exercise in Mogadishu March 28, 2013 in this picture provided by the AU/UN Information Support Team. At the Jazeera training camp in Mogadishu, instructors from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) train members of the SNA through different drills and military tactics. The training program aims to prepare the SNA to be able to handle domestic threats once AMISOM has withdrawn its forces from the country. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU UN IST/Handout
A woman waits for the opening of a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 29, 2013. Cyprus has "contained" the risk of bankruptcy in the wake of a tough rescue package with the European Union and has no intention of leaving Europe's single currency, the island's president said on Friday. Conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades assured Cypriots and wealthy foreign depositors that restrictions on bank transactions, imposed this week, would gradually be lifted, but gave no time frame. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Models present creations by South Korean fashion brand VANTVAART for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy dressed up as a Roman soldier takes part in a Good Friday procession in San Antonio de Escazu, near San Jose. March 29, 2013. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Serena Williams of the U.S screams after losing a point to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in their women's singles semi-final match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
People take a bath at Berlin's Wannsee lido, March 29, 2013. The Strandbad Wannsee opened the annual swimming season this Friday with temperatures of 3 degrees Celsuis (37 degrees Fahrenheit) in water and 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit) air temperature. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Girls, dressed for the role of Saint Veronica, fix each other's veils between Good Friday religious ceremonies at the Morada de Talpa in Talpa, New Mexico March 29, 2013. A morada is an unsanctified chapel where the Hermanos, a centuries-old lay Catholic group of men in northern New Mexico, worship. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
