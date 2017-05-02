Editors Choice Pictures
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern citmore
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme desmore
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York Citymore
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubomore
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and gather at Taksim Smore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonmore
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo more
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in Mamore
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Fromore
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in more
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle imore
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a singmore
Children wearing a lantern headband rest before a Lotus Lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthdaymore
President Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlosmore
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal brigade stand still in Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, asmore
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People watch a TV broadcasting of a news report on North Korea's missile launch, at a railway station in Seoulmore
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer'smore
President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Harrimore
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria. REmore
Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White Houmore
Interior Ministry officers detain a participant of an opposition protest, calling for Russian President Vladimmore
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundaysmore
A participant performs during a fire show, part of the festival organized by the "Moto Theatre of Alexander Elmore
Israeli scouts hold a torch during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jermore
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' more
People hold photographs of the victims at a Sinn Fein commemorative parade to mark the 30th anniversary of themore
Winner and Mercedes Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland sprays champagne on the podium of the F1 Rusmore
Firefighters work to douse a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anthony Joshua in action with Wladimir Klitschko at the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's at Wemmore
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's pmore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council's Khalsa Day celebrationsmore
A car drives along the M54 federal highway as smoke rises from burning grass and forest fire, south of Krasnoymore
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.