Editors Choice Pictures

Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in May, snakes are placed onto the statue of St. Domenico and the statue is then carried in a procession around the town. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in May, snakes are placed onto the statue of St. Domenico and the statue is then carried in a procession around the town. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas. REUTERS/Brandon Wade
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Children wearing a lantern headband rest before a Lotus Lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
Children wearing a lantern headband rest before a Lotus Lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
President Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
President Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal brigade stand still in Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal brigade stand still in Netiv Haasara, just outside the northern Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Protesters carry signs during the Peoples Climate March at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People watch a TV broadcasting of a news report on North Korea's missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
People watch a TV broadcasting of a news report on North Korea's missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
President Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., before traveling to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Dr. Nina Radcliff of Fox News wears a newspaper-themed dress as she arrives on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Interior Ministry officers detain a participant of an opposition protest, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin not to run for another presidential term next year, in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
Interior Ministry officers detain a participant of an opposition protest, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin not to run for another presidential term next year, in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS
A participant performs during a fire show, part of the festival organized by the "Moto Theatre of Alexander Elagin" and dedicated to the opening of the summer motorbike season, at the Central Park of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
A participant performs during a fire show, part of the festival organized by the "Moto Theatre of Alexander Elagin" and dedicated to the opening of the summer motorbike season, at the Central Park of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Israeli scouts hold a torch during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Israeli scouts hold a torch during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Former Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (L-R) and Carl Bernstein stand with White House Correspondents' Association President Jeff Mason of Reuters at the head table before the association's dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People hold photographs of the victims at a Sinn Fein commemorative parade to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of eight IRA activists and one civilian in Loughgall, in the village of Cappagh, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
People hold photographs of the victims at a Sinn Fein commemorative parade to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of eight IRA activists and one civilian in Loughgall, in the village of Cappagh, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Winner and Mercedes Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland sprays champagne on the podium of the F1 Russian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Winner and Mercedes Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland sprays champagne on the podium of the F1 Russian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Firefighters work to douse a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Firefighters work to douse a fire at a warehouse in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Anthony Joshua in action with Wladimir Klitschko at the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's at Wembley Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 星期日
Anthony Joshua in action with Wladimir Klitschko at the IBF, IBO & WBA Super World Heavyweight Title's at Wembley Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council's Khalsa Day celebrations in front of city hall in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends the Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council's Khalsa Day celebrations in front of city hall in Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A car drives along the M54 federal highway as smoke rises from burning grass and forest fire, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 星期六
A car drives along the M54 federal highway as smoke rises from burning grass and forest fire, south of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
