Editors Choice Pictures

图片 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 08:20 BJT

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia in this photo released by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF). BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia in this photo released by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF). BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian man Mohammed al-Hoor, 23, demonstrates his street workout skills at a carpentry workshop in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Palestinian man Mohammed al-Hoor, 23, demonstrates his street workout skills at a carpentry workshop in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Visitors look at a cheetah, in a private zoo called "12 Months" in Demydiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Judy Scott (R) and her son Rodney Scott, mother and brother of Walter Scott, react during a news conference after the guilty plea to federal civil rights charges by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Judy Scott (R) and her son Rodney Scott, mother and brother of Walter Scott, react during a news conference after the guilty plea to federal civil rights charges by former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Internally displaced Syrian men who fled Raqqa city rest under trucks loaded with belongings, inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Internally displaced Syrian men who fled Raqqa city rest under trucks loaded with belongings, inside a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Residents loot a truck burned during violent clashes between rival gangs at a street near Brasil avenue near Cidade Alta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Residents loot a truck burned during violent clashes between rival gangs at a street near Brasil avenue near Cidade Alta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally commemorating May Day in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Demonstrators clash with people opposing their rally during a May Day protest in Union Square in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Israelis watch a fireworks show during celebrations marking Israel's 69th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Plainclothes police officers detain a protester as she and others attempt to defy a ban and to gather at Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, in central Istanbul. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in May, snakes are placed onto the statue of St. Domenico and the statue is then carried in a procession around the town. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Snakes cover a wooden statue of Saint Domenico during a procession in Cocullo, central Italy. Every year in May, snakes are placed onto the statue of St. Domenico and the statue is then carried in a procession around the town. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Activists wear masks depicting the face of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the French far-right National Front, with the hair of his daughter Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, during a demonstration as part of traditional May Day labour day march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Detainees exercise in a recreation area at the Adelanto immigration detention center, which is run by the Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), in Adelanto, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Australian Academy of Tai Chi and Qigong hosts the first Tai Chi martial arts class over Australia's largest city. BridgeClimb Sydney/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Australian Academy of Tai Chi and Qigong hosts the first Tai Chi martial arts class over Australia's largest city. BridgeClimb Sydney/via REUTERS
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
French CRS riot police protect themselves from flames during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his daily briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Worshippers attend the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator annual celebrations at the Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of the Dawn) community in the Planaltina neighbourhood of Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Worshippers attend the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator annual celebrations at the Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of the Dawn) community in the Planaltina neighbourhood of Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Protesters rescue a fellow protester who fell into the river during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Protesters rescue a fellow protester who fell into the river during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James grabs a beer from a vendor during the second half against the Toronto Raptors. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James grabs a beer from a vendor during the second half against the Toronto Raptors. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
A member of riot police walks in front of a flaming barricade during a May Day rally in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Police and emergency crews at the scene of a fire investigation of an underground explosion in the financial district in downtown Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Police and emergency crews at the scene of a fire investigation of an underground explosion in the financial district in downtown Toronto. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Polar Bear Liya is pictured with her two polar bear cubs at Sea World on Australia's Gold Coast. The cubs were born last week and are Liya's second litter of cubs, according to Sea World. Sea World/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Polar Bear Liya is pictured with her two polar bear cubs at Sea World on Australia's Gold Coast. The cubs were born last week and are Liya's second litter of cubs, according to Sea World. Sea World/via REUTERS
A police officer threatens to use pepper spray during May Day protests in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
A police officer threatens to use pepper spray during May Day protests in Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/David Ryder
Girls attend a ceremony marking the end of a school year in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
Girls attend a ceremony marking the end of a school year in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A damaged crane is seen at a Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 星期一
A damaged crane is seen at a Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Cara Delevingne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An Iraqi security guard walks inside Al-Salam hospital that got destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul, Iraq May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
An Iraqi security guard walks inside Al-Salam hospital that got destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul, Iraq May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 星期二
Girls attend a war safety awareness campaign, given by Civil Defence members, inside a school in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
