Editors Choice Pictures

Residents vandalize a vehicle seized by military personnel during a protest against the army after an incident with suspected oil thieves in the community of El Palmarito, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ozair Viveros

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Residents vandalize a vehicle seized by military personnel during a protest against the army after an incident with suspected oil thieves in the community of El Palmarito, on the outskirts of Puebla, Mexico. REUTERS/Ozair Viveros
President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace it with the Republican healthcare plan, in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
A wounded displaced man is evacuated by Iraqi forces as he crosses the Tigris by a military boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Bubacar Samba, a Gambian migrant who voluntarily returned from Libya, reacts during an interview at his home in Brikama, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Bubacar Samba, a Gambian migrant who voluntarily returned from Libya, reacts during an interview at his home in Brikama, Gambia. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People gather near the Soviet monument, "Arch of the Friendship of Nations", which is painted with rainbow colours, in celebration of diversity ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
People gather near the Soviet monument, "Arch of the Friendship of Nations", which is painted with rainbow colours, in celebration of diversity ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
An anti-Trump demonstrator (L) interacts with pro-Trump supporters near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum ahead of an expected visit by President Donald Trump in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela. Prensa Lilian Tintori/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela. Prensa Lilian Tintori/Handout via REUTERS
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) political party, and Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, are seen in Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) political party, and Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, are seen in Cambrai, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
A boy in a Batman costume stands at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth leave Buckingham Palace in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and the U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army (ANA) live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan, July 2, 2013. The photo was released for the May-June issue of the United States Army journal Military Review. U.S. Army/Spc. Hilda Clayton/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
A mortar tube accidentally explodes, killing four Afghan soldiers and the U.S. Army photographer who took the photo, Spc. Hilda I. Clayton, during an Afghan National Army (ANA) live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province, Afghanistan, July 2, 2013. The photo was released for the May-June issue of the United States Army journal Military Review. U.S. Army/Spc. Hilda Clayton/via REUTERS
People visit Tiananmen Square as a dust storm hits Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
People visit Tiananmen Square as a dust storm hits Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies reaches the rebel-held besieged Syrian town of Douma, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, poses with his favorite rooster "Paquito" around other roosters in his house in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
President Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
President Trump is surrounded by local schoolchildren as he delivers remarks at a school choice event at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in a dispute over land in northern Brazil, in Viana, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Preta (L) and Gabao from Brazil's indigenous Gamela tribe react after members of their tribe were injured in a dispute over land in northern Brazil, in Viana, Maranhao state, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A fisherman prepares to catch ray fish at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
A fisherman prepares to catch ray fish at Meireles beach in Fortaleza, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Pete

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Members of the honour guard prepare for a welcoming ceremony attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Pete
Saad Mohammed rolls down what he says is the largest handwritten version of Koran in the world measuring around 700 meters long, the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Saad Mohammed rolls down what he says is the largest handwritten version of Koran in the world measuring around 700 meters long, the town of Belqina, north of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Men work on top of a giant Vesak lantern ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, which is Sri Lankan Buddhist' s commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Men work on top of a giant Vesak lantern ahead of Vesak Day celebrations, which is Sri Lankan Buddhist' s commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
A man herds livestocks among heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a community event on the Obama Presidential Centre at the South Shore Cultural Centre in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by City of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a community event on the Obama Presidential Centre at the South Shore Cultural Centre in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced they will not charge two police officers in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Community members pray during a vigil at the Triple S Food Mart after the U.S. Justice Department announced they will not charge two police officers in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly after lawmakers rejected her appointment as Environment Secretary, 10 months into her term in office, at the Senate in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez sings "I believe I can fly" during a news conference shortly after lawmakers rejected her appointment as Environment Secretary, 10 months into her term in office, at the Senate in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the western Pacific Ocean. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the western Pacific Ocean. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/via REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gestures before delivering remarks to the employees at the State Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Staff at the Fairfax newspaper The Age walk out in protest after the company announced a round of staff cuts, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Staff at the Fairfax newspaper The Age walk out in protest after the company announced a round of staff cuts, in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Joe Castro/via REUTERS
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is splashed with Gatorade during an interview with NESN reporter Guerin Austin after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is splashed with Gatorade during an interview with NESN reporter Guerin Austin after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 星期三
Pope Francis arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Farmers ride home on a tractor pulling an overloaded trailer full of straw in a village outside Faisalabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Farmers ride home on a tractor pulling an overloaded trailer full of straw in a village outside Faisalabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Kate and Gerry McCann arrive for a service to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of their daughter Madeleine, at St Mary and St John church in Rothley, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 星期四
Kate and Gerry McCann arrive for a service to mark the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of their daughter Madeleine, at St Mary and St John church in Rothley, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
