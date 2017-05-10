Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
The exit of a subway station currently in operation, is seen in a sparsely populated area in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Residents retrieve electric wires and other recyclable materials after a fire razed a squatter colony in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
This picture shows a copy of the letter by President Trump firing Director of the FBI James Comey at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Members of Iraqi Rapid response forces look at an air strike during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in north west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, reacts as he gets on a bus after a campaign event in Leeds, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on an exit poll of the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
A 20-foot wide hole over a decommissioned plutonium-handling rail tunnel is shown at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Hanford Site, Washington. Courtesy Department of Energy/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
A demonstrator is detained during clashes with riot police at a students' march for a better education reform in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
A visitor enters The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains at the V&A Museum in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim looks out from a T-129 ATAK attack helicopter at IDEF�17, the 13th International Defence Industry Fair, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Burnt medicine bottles are seen at a hospital damaged during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in eastern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 星期日
Women are seen as they are held in the Ponte Galeria detention centre for migrants near Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Steve Scherer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Montenegro's Slavko Kalezic performs the song "Space" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 1 at the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
A general view shows residents standing next debris after fireworks stored in a house exploded in San Isidro, Chilchotla, Mexico. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
People watch as fireworks explode in the sky as part of celebrations for the Victory Day in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Reverend Billy Talen of the "Church of Stop Shopping" and protesters ride the escalators during a fossil fuel and climate change protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Former President Barack Obama waves after speaking at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Ital. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Two girls stand at the back of teh stage as Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visit Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
A worker examines and separates cork stoppers in Amorim Revestimentos factory unit in Sao Paio de Oleiros, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
A pupil yawns as he waits for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to visit the Pangbourne College near Reading. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
South Chungcheong governor An Hee-jung kisses South Korea's president-elect Moon Jae-in at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyunghoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 星期二
Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at a supermarket in the city of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Turkish-German patient Cengiz steam bathes two days before his ordination as a Buddhist monk, at Wat Thamkrabok monastery in Saraburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 星期三
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 5月 9日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 5月 9日
Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 5月 6日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 5月 5日

