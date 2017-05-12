Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinian protesters swing as they rest at a park during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in supportmore
Inmate Kristina Hazelett, 35, plays with a dog in a cell at the MCSO Animal Safe Haven (MASH) Unit in a formermore
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe arrives to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capmore
Austria's Nathan Trent performs the song "Running On Air" during the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Semi-Final 2more
Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion during the 57th La Biennale in Venice, Italy. REUTERmore
Grace Yuan's 3-year-old daughter Rebecca, looks at the caesarean delivery (C-section) scar on her mother's belmore
A mural signed by "TV Boy" and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wamore
A young boy reacts after he handed a bouquet of flowers to Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge in Lumore
Palestinian man Louy Al-Najar drags himself as he harvests wheat at a field in an area adjacent to the border more
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building tmore
The father of Miguel Castillo, who died during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, reacts dmore
The bassinet used by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and some of his siblings is displayed in his familymore
Riot security forces clash with demonstrators during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's more
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a gala match of the hockey teams of the Night League at the Shamore
Giles Wooltorton, a cameraman who works for the BBC is wheeled into an ambulance after his foot was injured asmore
Protesters gather before a monument of Jefferson Davis is removed in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan more
Alibaba employees attend a mass wedding at their headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Iraqi Federal Police stand guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home mmore
Buddhists carry candles as they pray during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment more
People collect their voters' identity cards at a polling station for the upcoming local election of municipalimore
The Pink Floyd inflatable pig floats next to Broadcasting House to promote their new exhibition at the V&A musmore
Taxi driver Curtis Seymour of C&L Taxi, drives a Haitian woman, who gave her name as Cilotte, from the bus stamore
An Afghan policeman takes position during a battle with Taliban in Kunduz provice, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Nasir more
Turkish-German patient Cengiz steam bathes two days before his ordination as a Buddhist monk, at Wat Thamkrabomore
Volunteers carry water for the displaced as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosulmore
A "comfort woman" statue in front of Japanese embassy is pictured in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack at a supermarket in the city of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERmore
Illegal migrants arrive by boat at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the coastal cimore
Venezuela opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles reacts as he is affected by tear gmore
Collapsed houses are seen after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Taxkorgan County, Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang more
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves to the media next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov beforemore
Piles of harvested wheat are covered with plastic sheets near the depot for GrainCorp, Australia's largest lismore
A mather and her child from the indigenous Warao people from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, are seen more
Protesters gather to rally against President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, outside the White Houmore
Members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas burn drugs that were seized by forces, in Gaza City. REUmore
Opposition supporters uses a giant sling shot to throw a "Poopootovs", a bottle filled with feces, which is a more
