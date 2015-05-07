Editor's choice
Police officers stand guard while a protester speaks on her mobile phone in front of a Macedonian government bmore
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forcemore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews gather near a bonfire as they celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in Bnei Brak Maymore
Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage speaks to supporters at his final campaignmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children hold cardboard in front of their faces as they watch bonfires during celebratiomore
Protestors fight with police in front of a Macedonian government building in Skopje, Macedonia May 5, 2015. Semore
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally inmore
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015. REUTmore
Medical clowns perform in front of children affected by the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu May 6, 2015. A temore
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-metre miniature model of the June 18,more
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbor of Catania,more
A woman paddles in a makeshift boat as she collects recyclable trash from a polluted river in Navotas city, Phmore
Migrants, who said they were from Syria, are being apprehended by the Serbian border police for having illegalmore
An elderly man dances with a girl dressed in a military uniform during a street performance to commemorate vetmore
Nepal army personnel and earthquake survivors search for belongings at a collapsed house in Sankhu on the outsmore
A protestor looks at his mobile phone, silhouetted against burning garbage in Skopje, Macedonia May 5, 2015. Umore
Kim Kardashian is seen caught by a photographers flash while posing before the signing of her book 'Selfish' more
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej sits in a vehicle as he leaves Siriraj Hospital for the Grand Palace to joimore
A general view of the abandoned Kfar Halab train station in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria May 4, 20more
Four Afghan men look on in court during their trial in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old woman, in more
Azam, a 26-year-old from South Sudan, stands on rail tracks after failing to flee to Italy in Patras, Greece Amore
Israeli border policemen move a Palestinian man away from a bulldozer as Israeli forces bulldoze a farmland inmore
The wreckage of a Yemeni air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after the aircraft was demore
A boy, in mourning for a family member, rescues a CD from his home destroyed by the April 25 earthquake in Bhamore
A palace guard stands at the gate to Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Pmore
A worker walks through farm fields in Los Banos, California, United States, May 5, 2015. California water regumore
Singer Elton John, founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to tmore
Construction workers take a nap in front of a wall of a construction site during their lunch break in Beijing,more
People watch a shadow play performance at Changgyeonggung Palace in Seoul, South Korea May 6, 2015. REUTERS/more
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top news photography of the week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.