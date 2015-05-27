Editor's Choice
Policemen hold a motorcycle as one of their colleagues catches fire after being hit by a Molotov cocktail durimore
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan and other immigrants is towed by a Greek coast guard patrol boat into the pormore
Rice is thrown as Lebanon's Hezbollah members surround the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Adnan Siblini, who was more
A protester sets up a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for amore
Protesters carry a protester who was according to them killed by policemen during a protest against Burundi Prmore
Flood waters cover Memorial Drive along Buffalo Bayou in Houston, Texas, May 26, 2015. Torrential rains have kmore
People look at a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters of themore
A Syrian refugee woman talks a 'selfie' picture as she walks on the beach after arriving on the Greek island omore
An art student lies on a giant canvas as she paints with her limbs during a demonstration, at an exhibition ofmore
Human bones are seen near abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wamore
The Wolf volcano spews smoke and lava on Isabela Island, in this May 25, 2015 handout photograph provided by tmore
Sonia Porter (L) reacts to Devin Sadler, 9, picking up a waterlogged gun during clean-up efforts at John and Rmore
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff look up during a welcome ceremony more
Visitors sitting in inflatable whirlpools watch a film during a whirlpool cinema event in Berlin, May 26, 2015more
A medic attends to people injured by a mortar shell blast during clashes between Houthis and fighters of the Pmore
Smoke billows from a burning fuel truck after it was set ablaze during clashes between Houthis and fighters ofmore
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men'smore
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial more
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a thirmore
An injured man covers his face after being hit by protesters who accused him of stealing, as riot police standmore
Brandy Shelton of Greensboro, North Carolina, 'twerks' for a group of bikers on Ocean Boulevard during the 201more
Residents stand outside their homes as damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the town of Ciudad Acuna, stamore
Forensic policemen carry body bags with human remains found at the site of human trafficking camps in the jungmore
Chelsea players and fans during the parade after they won the Barclays Premier League in London, May 25, 2015.more
A Palestinian girl stands near residential buildings that witnesses said were heavily damaged by Israeli shellmore
Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Facundo Arguello of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Fmore
Passengers board a Ukrainian airplane at Bassel al-Assad international airport in Latakia, May 24, 2015. Syriamore
A Bangladeshi migrant, who arrived recently by boat, shaves outside a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Inmore
Tunisian anti-terrorism brigade personnel enter a house to take position after a shooting at the Bouchoucha mimore
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandumore
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert appears in Jerusalem District Court May 25, 2015. Olmert was sentencmore
People gather in front of a monument to Turkmenistan's President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov during its inaugurmore
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Sheikh Samore
Hundreds of students of the school of nursing take part in an open-air examination at a playground of an vocatmore
Pilgrims carry a girl to touch the Virgin of El Rocio during a procession around the shrine of El Rocio in Almmore
People look at a creation "Tzompantli" by Mexican-American artist Othon Castaneda for the 12th Havana Biennialmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.