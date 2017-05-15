Editors Choice Pictures
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants durinmore
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photomore
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast. Rmore
Opposition supporters walk past a graffiti on the road that reads "Freedom", during a protest against Venezuelmore
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl stands around a bonfire as she celebrates the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba'Omer in tmore
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux during the handover ceremony in Paris. REUTmore
Nepal's army detonates a bomb during the local election of municipalities and village representatives in Bhaktmore
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. REUTERS/David Becker
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Austrmore
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A vmore
Portugal's Salvador Sobral celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 at themore
Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn's installation called " Support" is seen on Ca' Sagredo palace during the 57th Lamore
Firemen spray water at the burned Beth Hamedrash synagogue in New York City. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Demonstrators stand next to a bus burns near a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmemore
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) women fighters run with chidlren in the town of Tabqa, after SDF captured it frmore
Firefighters help to evacuate a woman affected by smoke from a fire at the oriental market, considered one of more
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkatamore
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter inspects a former Islamic State prison in the town of Tabqa, after Symore
Russian President Vladimir Putin plays piano before meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the first day of the more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge throws water bombs into the crowd off of the back balcony of Buckingmore
Members of the Korean People's Army cheer North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. KCNA/via REUTERS
Julius (L) and Johannes Laschet (2nd L), sons of Armin Laschet, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Uniomore
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium following the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ukraine's Jamala performs a song as security detain a fan during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contesmore
President Trump attends Liberty University's commencement in Lynchburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the more
Saint-Etienne fans let of flares during their match against Paris St Germain. Reuters / Robert Pratta
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a protests against decision by authorities to demolish Sovietmore
