Editors Choice Pictures

Noriya Kazami, 25, a cartoonist and an inventor of "Rock Hand Battle" sport, poses for a photograph wearing a mask and a "rock hand", in Tokyo, Japan. In "Rock Hand Battle" each player wears an oversized arm and tries to knock off small rocks attached to an opponent's "rock hand". Kazami said she took inspiration from the legend of Mitsuishi (Three Rocks) and the Demon's Handprint. She also created a comic book series based on the legend, in which a devil was tied to rocks and made to stop harassing the local people. The devil left a handprint on one of the rocks, making a "rock hand". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close