2017年 5月 19日

Editors Choice Pictures

A riot police officer is engulfed in flames by a petrol bomb during riots outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A riot police officer is engulfed in flames by a petrol bomb during riots outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
1 / 29
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2 / 29
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
3 / 29
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
4 / 29
Developers of the ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Developers of the ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA via REUTERS
5 / 29
President Trump listens during a joint news conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
President Trump listens during a joint news conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
6 / 29
A student practices martial arts inside a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A student practices martial arts inside a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
7 / 29
An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
8 / 29
Miners work deep underground at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Miners work deep underground at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
9 / 29
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Beita, near Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
10 / 29
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani fills in his ballot as he votes during the presidential election in Tehran. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani fills in his ballot as he votes during the presidential election in Tehran. President.ir/Handout via REUTERS
11 / 29
Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses for the film "A Prayer Before Dawn" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses for the film "A Prayer Before Dawn" at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
12 / 29
Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier burns during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier burns during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
13 / 29
A migrant is helped from an overcrowded plastic raft that was drifting during a search and rescue operation by rescue ship Aquarius, operated by SOS Mediterranean and Doctors without Borders, in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Kenny Karpov/ SOS Mediteranee

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A migrant is helped from an overcrowded plastic raft that was drifting during a search and rescue operation by rescue ship Aquarius, operated by SOS Mediterranean and Doctors without Borders, in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Kenny Karpov/ SOS Mediteranee
14 / 29
A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children of Krasnoyarsk region in 2003 on personal finances and till now covers all expenses. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children of Krasnoyarsk region in 2003 on personal finances and till now covers all expenses. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
15 / 29
Cast member Michelle Williams poses for Wonderstruck at the Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Cast member Michelle Williams poses for Wonderstruck at the Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
16 / 29
Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pub in Old Damascus, Syria. Middle East residents from all walks of life told Reuters what they expect of Trump ahead of his weekend visit: "What matters to me was one very negative decision - his refusal to allow the Syrians to immigrate to America in a racist way, because travelling to it was a dream for me to fulfil my ambitions to study and work," Awad said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pub in Old Damascus, Syria. Middle East residents from all walks of life told Reuters what they expect of Trump ahead of his weekend visit: "What matters to me was one very negative decision - his refusal to allow the Syrians to immigrate to America in a racist way, because travelling to it was a dream for me to fulfil my ambitions to study and work," Awad said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
17 / 29
Khatira Ahmadi, 20, producer of Zan TV station (women's TV), adjusts the headscarf of a presenter before recording in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Khatira Ahmadi, 20, producer of Zan TV station (women's TV), adjusts the headscarf of a presenter before recording in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
18 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello
19 / 29
Richard Rojas is escorted from the 7th precinct by New York City Police officers after being processed in connection with the speeding vehicle that struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Richard Rojas is escorted from the 7th precinct by New York City Police officers after being processed in connection with the speeding vehicle that struck pedestrians on a sidewalk in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
20 / 29
A man kite surfs in the Mediterranean sea at the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
A man kite surfs in the Mediterranean sea at the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
21 / 29
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
22 / 29
Supporters of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani distribute his posters during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Supporters of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani distribute his posters during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
23 / 29
Emergency personnel inspect a vehicle involved in striking a number of pedestrians in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Emergency personnel inspect a vehicle involved in striking a number of pedestrians in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
24 / 29
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses with a dog named Scrappy-doo, 14 years old, as he campaigns in Southall, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses with a dog named Scrappy-doo, 14 years old, as he campaigns in Southall, London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
25 / 29
French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (R) as he visits French troops in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (R) as he visits French troops in Africa's Sahel region in Gao, northern Mali. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/pool
26 / 29
Palestinians attack a passing vehicle belonging to an Israeli settler near the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Palestinians attack a passing vehicle belonging to an Israeli settler near the Hawara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
27 / 29
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand designed and built by engineer Chang Hsien-Liang, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 星期四
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand designed and built by engineer Chang Hsien-Liang, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
28 / 29
Directors Agnes Varda and JR pose with musician Matthieu Chedid known as M pose for the film "Visages, villages" (Faces Places) at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 星期五
Directors Agnes Varda and JR pose with musician Matthieu Chedid known as M pose for the film "Visages, villages" (Faces Places) at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
29 / 29
