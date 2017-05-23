Editors Choice Pictures
A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain. REUTERmore
An excavator wrecks a building as part of an urban transformation project in Sur neighborhood in the Kurdish-dmore
Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss pose during a photocall for the TV series "more
The message written by U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, is seen in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Mmore
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled his home with his family, plays at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a complex of training halls in the southern city of Krasnodar, Russia.more
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) react during a news conference omore
People rush out of the Arndale shopping center as it is evacuated in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
President Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronemore
Smoke rises from a bomb attack in clashes between Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Islamic State militantmore
A doctor embraces a member of the Venezuelan National Guard during a rally called by health care workers and omore
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawimore
Members of Palestinian security forces stand guard as President Trump's motorcade crosses through an Israeli cmore
Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England where Ariana Grande had been performore
Actress Eva Longoria poses at the screening of the film The Killing of a Sacred Deer at the Cannes Film Festivmore
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners omore
Daphne Chiang (R), 32, an insurance consultant, tries on a wedding dress with her same-sex partner Kenny Jhuanmore
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas extends his hand to President Trump during their remarks after their meetimore
People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where Ariana Grande hadmore
Beaches remain closed a day after lifeguards ordered swimmers and surfers out of the water after 25 sharks wermore
Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Qairawan, west of Momore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A police officer from the bomb disposal unit checks the area after an alarm near the Vatican, in Rome. REUTERSmore
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a machine-gun at his position on the front line at the industrial zone of the govmore
Ivanka Trump prays as she touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REmore
Forensics investigators work at the entrance of the Manchester Arena. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Demonstrators stand near a truck as they use it as a barricade while clashing with riot security forces duringmore
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine aim their weapons at an effigy demore
Cast member Nicole Kidman hugs her husband Keith Urban at the screening of the film The Killing of a Sacred Demore
Ruins of partly demolished Reina, a nightclub where a gunman killed 39 people on New Year's Day in an attack cmore
Late Grateful Dead front man Jerry Garcia�s custom-made �Wolf� Guitar, displayed here by Guernsey�s Auctions, more
