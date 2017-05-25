Editors Choice Pictures
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest comore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit tmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the more
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program Alphamore
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/more
A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latemore
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REmore
A woman stands at the window of her house, which was damaged by bullets during clashes between drug gangs, as more
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Almore
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have more
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Framore
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on tmore
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea. Kryzentia Weiermann/Coumore
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken overmore
Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascmore
A massive landslide is seen in this Caltrans aerial photo of a quarter-mile section of State Route 1 about 100more
Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia. Amore
Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman pose at the screening of the film The Beguiling at the Cannes Filmmore
Riot security forces try to grab a man while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Mamore
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works omore
A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfimore
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audmore
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro more
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuemore
下一个
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.