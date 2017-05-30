Editors Choice Pictures
Baraka Lusambo, a Tanzanian with Albinism who had his arm chopped off in a superstition-driven attack, waits amore
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during clashes with riot security forces at a protest against Venezumore
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils at the French Openmore
Guardsmen rehearse their marching drills, at Wellington Barracks, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Protesters demonstrate outside of Goldman Sachs headquarters after the company purchased Venezuelan bonds in Nmore
Brazil's President Michel Temer attends the Brazil Investment Forum 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo more
Riot security forces clash with demonstrators as a motorcycle is set on fire during a protest against Venezuelmore
Army members hold the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men more
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin give a joint press conference at the Chamore
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying tmore
Deputy of the opposition Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes at a march to the state Ombudmore
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar more
A Philippine Marine fires his weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City, southern Philippinemore
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a ballistic rocket test-fire through a precision control guidancmore
A boy cools off with others with water from water lines after they punctured them in protest against the powermore
Verizon IndyCar Series driver Takuma Sato poses with a Japanese flag a day after winning the 101st Running of more
Firefighters watch a helicopter make a water drop on a wildfire burning behind the Getty Center in Mandeville more
Tiger Eldrick Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach, Fmore
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence greet young Christian Jacob, whose US Marine father Christopher more
San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik and first baseman Michael Morse join the mound as relief pitchermore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of their news more
People attend a vigil for the victims of last week's attack at a pop concert at Manchester Arena, in central Mmore
A woman displaced by fighting between government soldiers and Maute group rests near a cat at a makeshift evacmore
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, more
Members from The Sons of Confederate Veterans attend a dedication ceremony in Brandenburg, Kentucky, for a Civmore
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik Demore
A riot security forces member kicks a tear gas canister during protests at a march to state Ombudsman's officemore
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau more
Service members of the United States Navy Walk in Times Square during the fleet week festivities in New York. more
下一个
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.