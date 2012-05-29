版本:
图片 | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 20:05 BJT

<p>A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

<p>A police trooper jumps over a barricade of sand bags, erected by tribal militants loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during last year's fighting with security forces, in Sanaa, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A police trooper jumps over a barricade of sand bags, erected by tribal militants loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during last year's fighting with security forces, in Sanaa, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Children play in a muddy river near Hlaing Tharyar industrial zone on the outskirts of Yangon May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Children play in a muddy river near Hlaing Tharyar industrial zone on the outskirts of Yangon May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A Brazilian native Indian walks inside the former Indian Museum building in Rio de Janeiro May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A Brazilian native Indian walks inside the former Indian Museum building in Rio de Janeiro May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>U.S. Army armored vehicles are seen in this long exposure picture at Combat Operation Outpost (COP) Senjaray in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

U.S. Army armored vehicles are seen in this long exposure picture at Combat Operation Outpost (COP) Senjaray in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>Protesters shout during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafiq at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Protesters shout during a demonstration against presidential candidates Mohamed Mursi and Ahmed Shafiq at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Civilians assist a woman injured during an explosion in a shopping complex in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Johnson Mugo </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Civilians assist a woman injured during an explosion in a shopping complex in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Johnson Mugo

<p>Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq are seen on the ground outside his campaign headquarters in Cairo May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq are seen on the ground outside his campaign headquarters in Cairo May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Jake Vold of Ponoka, Alberta rides a bronco named 'Game Changer' in the bareback competition during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Jake Vold of Ponoka, Alberta rides a bronco named 'Game Changer' in the bareback competition during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A man enters the Madrid stock exchange May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man enters the Madrid stock exchange May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>A teacher (top) falls backwards from a higher ground as students get ready to catch her during a pressure releasing exercise ahead of the National College Entrance Exams at a high school in Chongqing municipality May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A teacher (top) falls backwards from a higher ground as students get ready to catch her during a pressure releasing exercise ahead of the National College Entrance Exams at a high school in Chongqing municipality May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A diadem, modelled on the one worn by the Queen at her coronation in 1953, is seen at Asprey jewellers ahead of her Diamond Jubilee in central London May 28, 2012. Entitled 'The Diamond Queen', the work has been valued at over 1 million pounds (1,570,460 US dollars). All proceeds of sales will go to charity. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A diadem, modelled on the one worn by the Queen at her coronation in 1953, is seen at Asprey jewellers ahead of her Diamond Jubilee in central London May 28, 2012. Entitled 'The Diamond Queen', the work has been valued at over 1 million pounds (1,570,460 US dollars). All proceeds of sales will go to charity. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>A Kurdish man walks between coffins draped with Kurdish flag containing the remains of victims during a burial ceremony in Sulaimaniya, northeast of Baghdad, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A Kurdish man walks between coffins draped with Kurdish flag containing the remains of victims during a burial ceremony in Sulaimaniya, northeast of Baghdad, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province May 27, 2012. The cause of the cave-in, measuring about 6 meters (20 ft.) in depth, 15 meters (49 ft.) in length and 10 meters (33 ft.) in width, is still under investigation. No casualty has been reported, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Workers repair a cave-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province May 27, 2012. The cause of the cave-in, measuring about 6 meters (20 ft.) in depth, 15 meters (49 ft.) in length and 10 meters (33 ft.) in width, is still under investigation. No casualty has been reported, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Four United States Army Chinook helicopters are parked on the tarmac at Kandahar Air Field in southern Afghanistan May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Four United States Army Chinook helicopters are parked on the tarmac at Kandahar Air Field in southern Afghanistan May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

<p>New York Yankees players stand for the National Anthem before playing against the Los Angeles Angels with a military flyover by a squadron prior to their MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

New York Yankees players stand for the National Anthem before playing against the Los Angeles Angels with a military flyover by a squadron prior to their MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Women and girls dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes are pictured during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Women and girls dressed in traditional "Gailtaler" costumes are pictured during village celebrations in Feistritz an der Gail, in the Austrian province of Carinthia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>Tribal militants loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family ride a vehicle, as barricades they erected during last year's fighting with security forces are being removed, in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Tribal militants loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family ride a vehicle, as barricades they erected during last year's fighting with security forces are being removed, in Sanaa May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Moulay Mohamed, 55, and his daughter Katita Neneh pose for a picture on a carpet in front of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Moulay Mohamed, 55, and his daughter Katita Neneh pose for a picture on a carpet in front of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A woman sets up her shop at the Konyo Konyo market in Juba, South Sudan, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A woman sets up her shop at the Konyo Konyo market in Juba, South Sudan, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

<p>Children take a shower in water leaking from a lorry from Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Children take a shower in water leaking from a lorry from Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria throws his racket during his match against Bernard Tomic of Australia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria throws his racket during his match against Bernard Tomic of Australia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

U.S. President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Retired Manuela Cortes, 65, stands in the living-room of the apartment where she lives in an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Retired Manuela Cortes, 65, stands in the living-room of the apartment where she lives in an occupied building in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

