Editor's Choice
A Bangladeshi migrant who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, sits inside a shelter after having a haircut more
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Samore
An Iraqi Sunni displaced woman, who fled the violence in the city of Ramadi carries her child on the outskirtsmore
A woman looks out of her home as soldiers stand on a street during a protest against Burundi President Pierre more
Actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Sicario" in compemore
Britain's Prince Charles holds a cup of tea as he shakes hands with Gerry Adams at the National University of more
Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to thmore
Protesters show bullet casings during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid for a more
A Rohingya child who recently arrived by boat has his picture taken for identification purposes at a shelter imore
A protester jumps over a barricade during a protest against Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza and his bid fomore
Lisa Vella-Gatt, 46, hugs an alpaca in her farm near Benfeita, Portugal May 11, 2015. Lisa came to Portugal frmore
An Indonesian volunteer cuts the hair of a Bangladeshi migrant, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, at more
A disabled Palestinian passes by an artificial limb before the start of a local wheelchair basketball championmore
Haitian children show their skills during a march in celebrations for National Haitian Flag Day in the streetsmore
A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle's weapon during wmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray during a protest against a shopping centre, which opens on Saturdays, near their neigmore
President Obama holds an umbrella for Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett (C) and Deputy Chief of Staff Anita Breckmore
Actress Uma Thurman (C) and Caroline Scheufele, Artistic Director and Co-President of Chopard (R) pose during more
Labourers work at a traditional brick factory in Arab Mesad district of Helwan, northeast of Cairo, May 14, 20more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the 68th World Health Assembly at the United Nations European headqumore
A Rohingya boy, who recently arrived in Indonesia by boat, holds his ball as he walks at a shelter in Kuala Lamore
Police academy graduates march during their graduation ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan May 18, 2015. Out of thmore
Singer Nina Sublatti representing Georgia perform the song "Warrior" during the dress rehearsal for the first more
Houthi followers demonstrate against Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 18, 2015. Saudi-led fomore
Three synchronized swimmers wear hats made out of 800 chrysanthemums each at the M & G Retreat garden at the Rmore
Workers of an environmental corporation hold up a dead pelican at a beach near Concepcion city May 18, 2015. Amore
Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray during a protest against a shopping centre which opens on Saturdays, near their neighmore
The body of a dead man is seen on the ground in one of the suburbs near capital Bujumbura in Burundi May 18, 2more
Secretary of State John Kerry puts 8-month-old Andrew Belz on his shoulders as he poses for photos with the chmore
A Burundian refugee woman carries a radio as she rests with her belongings on the shores of Lake Tanganyika inmore
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on tmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.