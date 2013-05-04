Editors Choice

A policewoman (L) and Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who was convicted of spying for India and sentenced to death in Pakistan, console Dalbir Kaur (R), sister of Singh, during his funeral at Bhikhiwind in the northern Indian state of Punjab May 3, 2013. India reacted furiously to Singh's death in a Pakistani jail. The Indian farmer who was convicted of spying was badly beaten last week by fellow inmates in the latest incident to strain relations between the neighbours. Singh was arrested in Pakistan in 1991 and sentenced to death for spying and carrying out four bomb blasts that killed 14 people. His family says he was an innocent farmer who was arrested after drunkenly wandering over the border. REUTERS/Ajay Verma