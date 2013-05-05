Editors Choice

A Muslim man prays inside a new mosque in Rijeka May 4, 2013. The newly opened Islamic Center in Rijeka will become the new central place of worship and gathering of 10,000 to 12,000 citizens of the Islamic faith who are currently living in and around Rijeka. Due to its architectural, construction and cultural values, Rijeka's mosque has been declared to be possibly one of the most beautiful mosques in Europe by local media. The mosque, featuring exquisite minarets measuring 24 metres high, cost an estimated ten million euros ($13.1 million) to construct. This is the first mosque built in the Croatian Adriatic city since the withdrawal of the Ottoman Empire, and the third in Croatia in addition to others in Zagreb and Gunji, according to local Muslims. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic