2011年 11月 1日 星期二

A boy walks through the water at a flooded market in Chinatown, central Bangkok October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy walks through the water at a flooded market in Chinatown, central Bangkok October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A boy, who provides services to clean up tombs, paints part of a tomb located in an 'Apartment Style' public cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A boy, who provides services to clean up tombs, paints part of a tomb located in an 'Apartment Style' public cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A model lies on the catwalk as part of the show as they present creations by designer Mary Ma and Mark Cheung's Haute Couture 2012 Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model lies on the catwalk as part of the show as they present creations by designer Mary Ma and Mark Cheung's Haute Couture 2012 Collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A victim of the October 23 earthquake walks past a collapsed building in Ercis near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A victim of the October 23 earthquake walks past a collapsed building in Ercis near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A trader displays the teeth of a donkey during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabadm, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A trader displays the teeth of a donkey during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, south of the western Indian city of Ahmedabadm, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Buthaina sleeps with her new born baby at El Fasher Women's Hospital in North Darfurn, Sudan, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/UNAMID

Buthaina sleeps with her new born baby at El Fasher Women's Hospital in North Darfurn, Sudan, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/UNAMID

Royal Thai Army personnel evacuating from their camp sit atop a tank as they make their way through a flooded street outside their camp in Bangkok, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Royal Thai Army personnel evacuating from their camp sit atop a tank as they make their way through a flooded street outside their camp in Bangkok, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

A French riot policeman carries a mock protestor as he trains on the eve of the International anti G20 summit demonstration in Nice, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A French riot policeman carries a mock protestor as he trains on the eve of the International anti G20 summit demonstration in Nice, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A student from University of Sanaa reacts during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

A student from University of Sanaa reacts during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Newborn girl Serafima sleeps shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Newborn girl Serafima sleeps shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad march through the streets in Homs, Syria, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Demonstrators protesting against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad march through the streets in Homs, Syria, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

A passer-by reacts while police officers detain activists during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A passer-by reacts while police officers detain activists during a protest rally to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

People attend a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People attend a Halloween party at Mao Livehouse club in Shanghai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man rides a tricycle carrying a couch on a road amid heavy smog in central Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man rides a tricycle carrying a couch on a road amid heavy smog in central Beijing, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man (unseen) burns waste and rubbish, found in his destroyed house during the fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, in Sirte, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man (unseen) burns waste and rubbish, found in his destroyed house during the fighting between pro and anti-Gaddafi fighters, in Sirte, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Commuters stand at the open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters stand at the open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Brazilian doctor Paulo Hoff, a member of the medical team treating Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is seen on a screen during a news conference at Sirio Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian doctor Paulo Hoff, a member of the medical team treating Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is seen on a screen during a news conference at Sirio Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

People gather at a bridge partially submerged in flood waters at central Bangkok, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People gather at a bridge partially submerged in flood waters at central Bangkok, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Al-Masjid al-Haram (Grand mosque) in Mecca, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man cleans a grave in the cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man cleans a grave in the cemetery of San Salvador in Oviedo, northern Spain, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Smoke rises after a mortar slammed into the ground near Kibbutz Nahal Oz just outside the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke rises after a mortar slammed into the ground near Kibbutz Nahal Oz just outside the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Oxfam activists wear masks representing some of the G20 world leaders who stand on a red carpet outside the Petit Palais Museum behind a banner which reads, "Cannes G20: It's no Movie!" in Paris, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Oxfam activists wear masks representing some of the G20 world leaders who stand on a red carpet outside the Petit Palais Museum behind a banner which reads, "Cannes G20: It's no Movie!" in Paris, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Fireworks explode over the Omnilife Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Fireworks explode over the Omnilife Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A modified model of the Long March CZ-2F rocket carrying the unmanned spacecraft Shenzhou 8 blasts off from the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gansu Province, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

A modified model of the Long March CZ-2F rocket carrying the unmanned spacecraft Shenzhou 8 blasts off from the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gansu Province, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

