版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Relatives of inmates in Roumieh prison set fire and try to block a road that leads to Beirut's international airport during a protest, November 1, 2011. The relatives burned tires and blocked roads in several areas across the country against their lengthy detentions without trial, and demanding their release. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Relatives of inmates in Roumieh prison set fire and try to block a road that leads to Beirut's international airport during a protest, November 1, 2011. The relatives burned tires and blocked roads in several areas across the country against their lengthy detentions without trial, and demanding their release. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Close
1 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A view of Nueva Esperanza cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A view of Nueva Esperanza cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
3 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Buddhist monks paddle through a flooded temple where hundreds of victims found shelter in Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Buddhist monks paddle through a flooded temple where hundreds of victims found shelter in Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Relatives visit their departed loved ones tombs in an 'apartment-style' public cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Relatives visit their departed loved ones tombs in an 'apartment-style' public cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
5 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Nepalese police arrest a Tibetan woman during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Nepalese police arrest a Tibetan woman during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A Boeing 767 of Polish LOT airlines makes an emergency landing at Warsaw airport, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A Boeing 767 of Polish LOT airlines makes an emergency landing at Warsaw airport, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Close
7 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Sudesh Sharma, 61, a wrestler lifts weights at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Sudesh Sharma, 61, a wrestler lifts weights at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
8 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in the eastern Indian city of Patna, India, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in the eastern Indian city of Patna, India, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

An aerial view of crops destroyed by the floodwaters are seen in the outskirts of northern Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

An aerial view of crops destroyed by the floodwaters are seen in the outskirts of northern Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A trader reacts to market conditions at IG Index in the City of London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A trader reacts to market conditions at IG Index in the City of London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
11 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Workers from the slaughterhouse pull a buffalo for a weigh-in, readying it for sale to customers before the annual festival of Eid al-Adha in Cairo, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Workers from the slaughterhouse pull a buffalo for a weigh-in, readying it for sale to customers before the annual festival of Eid al-Adha in Cairo, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
12 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar November 1, 2011. U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Oct. 21 that American troops would fully withdraw from Iraq by year-end, as scheduled under a 2008 security pact between the two countries. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen (IRAQ - Tags: CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY POLITICS...more

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar November 1, 2011. U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Oct. 21 that American troops would fully withdraw from Iraq by year-end, as scheduled under a 2008 security pact between the two countries. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen (IRAQ - Tags: CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY POLITICS MILITARY)

Close
13 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Russian police remove an activist from the "Another Russia" opposition movement during a meeting to demand the boycott of forthcoming elections in Moscow, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Russian police remove an activist from the "Another Russia" opposition movement during a meeting to demand the boycott of forthcoming elections in Moscow, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Close
14 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A devotee holds an incense stick as an offering to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival in Kathmandu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A devotee holds an incense stick as an offering to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival in Kathmandu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Elizabeth Dole, former Secretary of Transportation under former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, holds onto a newly-unveiled statue of Reagan at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, November 1, 2011. The statue is one of several worldwide that are being unveiled in 2011 as part of the historic year-long celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of Reagan's birth. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Elizabeth Dole, former Secretary of Transportation under former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, holds onto a newly-unveiled statue of Reagan at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, November 1, 2011. The statue is one of several worldwide that are being unveiled in 2011 as part of the historic year-long celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of Reagan's birth. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jackie Battle dives over the pile for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of the Chiefs' overtime win in their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jackie Battle dives over the pile for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of the Chiefs' overtime win in their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
17 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Dr. Conrad Murray speaks with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the courtroom during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Dr. Conrad Murray speaks with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the courtroom during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Close
18 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt looks down as he leaves Southwark Crown court after being found guilty of conspiracy to cheat and also guilty of conspiring to accept corrupt payments, in London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt looks down as he leaves Southwark Crown court after being found guilty of conspiracy to cheat and also guilty of conspiring to accept corrupt payments, in London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Close
19 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of an office building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of an office building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Iranian students (top) attend a parliament session in Tehran, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Iranian students (top) attend a parliament session in Tehran, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
21 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

U.S. actress Sydne Rome poses during the red carpet for the movie "Il cuore grande delle ragazze" directed by Pupi Avati at Rome Film Festival, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

U.S. actress Sydne Rome poses during the red carpet for the movie "Il cuore grande delle ragazze" directed by Pupi Avati at Rome Film Festival, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
22 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Bullet cartridges litter the ground as residents give a clean sweep of the freedom square in the center of Sirte after returning to their houses in Sirte, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

Bullet cartridges litter the ground as residents give a clean sweep of the freedom square in the center of Sirte after returning to their houses in Sirte, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
23 / 24
2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2011年 11月 2日 星期三

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »