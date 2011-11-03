Editor's choice
A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court in London, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
People run as they hear gunfire during clashes between opposition fighters and security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Simran (L) and Aryan, children of Vishal Singh, relax in their bedroom in Lucknow, India, October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls "Shahrukh palace," and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan as a display of his love for the actor....more
Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou speaks to the media after crisis talks on the eve of a G20 summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of river Ghaghar during the "Chhat Puja" festival in the northern Indian city of Panchkula, India, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman walks past smoke used to mask the smell of corpses and ward off insects attracted to the stench on the streets of Sirte City, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Veterans, involved in the clean-up operation after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, protest against the authorities' initiative to cut social benefits near the government headquarters in Kiev, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Mariachi band plays next to a grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
The Marine One helicopter, carrying U.S. President Barack Obama, departs Washington as Obama travels to France for a G20 summit, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Lindsay Lohan, accompanied by her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People rush an opposition fighter injured during clashes with security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Prince Albert II of Monaco greets actress Anne Hathaway during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich is fouled by Blerim Dzemaili of Napoli during their Champions League Group A soccer match in Munich, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police detain Tibetan exiles during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pauses during a news conference following a two-day policy session in Washington, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Russian police officers train with PP-2000 submachine guns on a firing range in Rostov-on-Don, November 2, 2011. The PP-2000, designed by KBP Instrument Design Bureau and first released in 2004, is used by special units in Russia's defence forces. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov
Rafael Guerrero stands outside the Arizona State Capitol wearing a sticker on his face recalling Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce in Phoenix, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as they address the media after meeting in the Chancellery in Berlin, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man, made up to look like zombie, takes part in a zombie parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A boy and girl give rides for a fee to flooded residents in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement lies on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
