2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court in London, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

People run as they hear gunfire during clashes between opposition fighters and security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Simran (L) and Aryan, children of Vishal Singh, relax in their bedroom in Lucknow, India, October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls "Shahrukh palace," and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan as a display of his love for the actor....more

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou speaks to the media after crisis talks on the eve of a G20 summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of river Ghaghar during the "Chhat Puja" festival in the northern Indian city of Panchkula, India, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A woman walks past smoke used to mask the smell of corpses and ward off insects attracted to the stench on the streets of Sirte City, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Veterans, involved in the clean-up operation after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, protest against the authorities' initiative to cut social benefits near the government headquarters in Kiev, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A Mariachi band plays next to a grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

The Marine One helicopter, carrying U.S. President Barack Obama, departs Washington as Obama travels to France for a G20 summit, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Actress Lindsay Lohan, accompanied by her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

People rush an opposition fighter injured during clashes with security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Prince Albert II of Monaco greets actress Anne Hathaway during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich is fouled by Blerim Dzemaili of Napoli during their Champions League Group A soccer match in Munich, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Police detain Tibetan exiles during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pauses during a news conference following a two-day policy session in Washington, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Russian police officers train with PP-2000 submachine guns on a firing range in Rostov-on-Don, November 2, 2011. The PP-2000, designed by KBP Instrument Design Bureau and first released in 2004, is used by special units in Russia's defence forces. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

Rafael Guerrero stands outside the Arizona State Capitol wearing a sticker on his face recalling Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce in Phoenix, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as they address the media after meeting in the Chancellery in Berlin, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A man, made up to look like zombie, takes part in a zombie parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A boy and girl give rides for a fee to flooded residents in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2011年 11月 3日 星期四

A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement lies on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

