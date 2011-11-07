版本:
中国

2011年 11月 7日 星期一

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, Italy, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Local resident Montree Chantra, 64, wades through waist deep flood waters past a reclining Buddha at the Wat Lokayasutharam temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Muslim pilgrims arrive on a vehicle for prayers at Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage of the haj, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Passengers ride on top of an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

People look for transportation as the floods advance onto a major intersection with shopping malls in Bangkok, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anti-government protesters run away from tear-gas fired by riot police during a demonstration after a funeral procession at Daih village, Manama, Bahrain, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Policemen hold torches during the rehearsal for 'Chandigarh Police Week' celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, India, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

IBF Super Middleweight champion Lucian Bute (R) of Romania punches Glen Johnson of Jamaica during their IBF Super Middleweight championship fight at the Colisee de Quebec in Quebec City, November 5, 2011. Bute won the fight. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Muslim pilgrims stand in line to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, which is part of a hajj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, Saudi Arabia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A bodyfitness category participant prepares backstage before the third "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding and body fitness tournament at the Opera and ballet theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Sui Wenjing (R) and Han Cong of China compete during the pairs short program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jockey Mike Smith aboard Drosselmeyer rides his way to a first place finish in the Breeders' Cup Classic during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator sits covered in a blanket in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Programmes to mark Alex Ferguson's 25th year as Manchester United manager await fans in the stands before their English Premier League match against Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People run after a flood alarm went off in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason (2nd L) jokes around with Groupon's largest shareholder and Chairman, Eric Lefkofsky, (L) outside the Nasdaq Market in Times Square following ringing the opening bell in celebration of the company's IPO in New York, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Somali fishermen carry a Hammerhead shark from the shores of the Indian ocean in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A worker puts up an election poster of Socialist prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba on the first day of the electoral campaign in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A woman stands in a sunny spot as she takes a picture in the park of Schoenhausen Castle on a sunny autumn day in Berlin, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Bejewelled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

FC Thun's goalkeeper David Da Costa is seen in the smoke after supporters of the FC Luzern burned flares during the Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Thun in Thun, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

MotoGP riders Ducati's Randy De Puniet (14), Ducati's Nicky Hayden (69), Ducati's Valentino Rossi (46) and Suzuki's rider Alvaro Bautista (19) crash during the first lap of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A labourer rests on piles of plastic bottles at a recycling centre in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

International Monetary Fund President Christine Lagarde gestures as she arrives for the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Motorcyclists from the U.S. (L) stand next to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they touch the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An opposition fighter opens fire into the air to show anger during the funeral of a comrade killed during recent clashes with security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wheelchair participants make their way through the borough of Queens during the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko is seen through a prison window in Kiev, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Inna Sokolovska

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (R) dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An installation, part of the retrospective "Maurizio Cattelan: All" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, November 4,2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is arrested outside the New York City Supreme Court in New York, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Albanian Muslims attend special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha (Festival of the Sacrifice) in Tirana, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sits next to Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos during a vote of confidence in the Greek parliament in Athens, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Police officers, seen from inside a polling station, stand guard prior to the elections in Guatemala City, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol) (L) and former Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez is pictured behind a LED light on a television camera at an electoral campaign rally in Dos Hermanas, near Seville, Spain, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Residents and rescue workers search for survivors after a landslide caused by heavy rains, in Manizales, Colombia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Jairo Bonilla

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez jogs next to soldiers during visit at the military academy in Caracas, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Men ride a donkey cart past an image of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto along a roadside in Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for a news conference at the end of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (R) addresses a news conference with Italian Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti at the end of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A streaker runs on the pitch during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg in Augsburg, Germany, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Mars500 experiment crew members react after leaving the mock spaceship in Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/IBMP/Oleg Voloshin/Handout

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) is brought down by San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) after catching a pass during their NFL game in San Diego, November 6 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Arsenal's Gervinho (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's Graham Dorrans during their English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

An image released by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shows Israeli soldiers boarding one of the two Gaza-bound boats carrying pro-Palestinian activists in the Mediterranean Sea, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/IDF

