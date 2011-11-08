Editor's choice
Opposition leader Winston Tubman (R) of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is comforted by a friend after riot police fired tear gas and live rounds into his party headquarters, killing at least one person, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. Liberian police later stormed the headquarters of presidential challenger Tubman before being repelled by United Nations peacekeepers, who have set up a cordon around the building, a Reuters journalist at the scene said. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Visitors look at a giant monopoly board with a miniature White House near a tent city, erected by protesters inspired by the Occupy Wall Street movement, outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A couple kisses next to a poster that reads "Education free and quality, now" in Santiago, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Michael Jackson fans outside the Apollo theatre in the Harlem section of New York City react to the reading of the verdict in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in Los Angeles, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman carrying a tin container walks pasts Muslims offering Eid al-Adha prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Members of the Iranian Air Force talk to each other while attending an Eid al-Adha prayer ceremony in Tehran, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A general view of the tents of Muslim pilgrims at Mena where they cast stones at walls symbolising Satan, Saudi Arabia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Children chase a kite as they play on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Jewish settler stands near furniture taken out of a makeshift structure that was demolished by Israeli authorities in the West Bank outpost of Oz Zion, near Ramallah, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rick Gavin prepares a robotic duck decoy during a hunt along the Pend Oreille River near Sandpoint, Idaho, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Men change a flat tyre of their car on Havana's seafront boulevard as a wave crashes, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A combination of still images taken from video shows Dr. Conrad Murray being handcuffed (top) and led away in handcuffs into custody of the Los Angeles Sheriffs after the jury returned with a guilty verdict in his involuntary manslaughter trial in Los Angeles, California, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/TV POOL/Pool
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, wearing rubber boots, speaks to officials on a truck during her visit to a flooded area in Bangkok, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Emergency workers carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on dummies during a mass performance to promote knowledge of CPR procedures at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
People lie on a hammock in St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A girl sits on a dead gray whale as residents gather around it on a beach in Baiqing township, East China's Fujian province, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A public bus transports passengers through the flooded streets of Bangkok's Lat Phrao district early morning, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Policemen in plain-clothes pursue a protester (R) at Independence square in Minsk, Belarus, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
West Indies' captain Darren Sammy (2nd L) and Ravi Rampaul (L) celebrate the dismissal of India's Rahul Dravid with their teammates during the second day of their first test cricket match in New Delhi, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba (L), candidate for Spain's ruling Socialists, the PSOE, and Mariano Rajoy, leader of Spain's centre-right opposition People's Party (Partido Popular) prepare before a televised debate in Madrid, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Leading Steward Hayden Alexander from HMS Liverpool poses for a photograph with his daughter Teyona after the ship returned to it's base in Portsmouth, southern England, November 7, 2011. The warship returned home to Portsmouth on Monday after more than seven months working as part of NATO operations off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Opposition supporters carry a man wounded after Liberian riot police stormed the compound of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) headquarters firing tear gas and live rounds, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Sharon Bialek speaks during a news conference accusing Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain of sexual harassment in New York, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of the Sandinista National Liberation Front party wave the party's flags during celebrations after preliminary results showed Nicaragua's current President and presidential candidate Daniel Ortega was ahead in the general elections with 63.7 percent of the vote in Managua, Nicaragua, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa