2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi holds League North Party leader Umberto Bossi's hand during a finance vote at the parliament in Rome November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A Liberian election official waits for voters at an empty polling station during presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A man holds a hose as he washes crocks used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Covadonga Jimenez hangs out clothes as Angel Duval (R) cleans debris from what used to be his bedroom after an excavator demolished it at Puerta del Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood November 8, 2011. Finkel was the head of the Jewish seminary Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He died on Tuesday at the age of 69. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Muslim pilgrims cast seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A U.S. soldier looks on inside Saddam Hussein's former bedroom at Al-Faw palace within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei speaks on his mobile phone outside his studio in Beijing November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou leaves after an emergency cabinet meeting in the Greek parliament in Athens November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A man is rescued by relief agencies after becoming trapped at a flooded bridge in Cali November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

U.S. President Barack Obama sits in a classroom at the Yeadon Regional Head Start Center in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A person sleeps on steps at the Occupy LA camp in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A riot police detains a student near a national monument of the Chilean navy during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Owen Kew, 5 of Reading uses The Spider during therapy with his physiotherapist Fiona Savory at the Footsteps Centre, which provides an intensive physiotherapy program for children and young adults with neurological disorders, in Dorchester-on-Thames, southern England November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Riot police shield themselves from rocks thrown by supporters of Fabio Gadea, Nicaragua's presidential candidate for the Liberal Independent Party (PLI), during clashes with supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua November 8,2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during a news conference in Scottsdale, Arizona November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A student demonstrator is arrested by riot police during the occupation of the University of Sao Paulo's rectorate, in Sao Paulo November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

An anti-government demonstrator holds up a falcon as he shouts slogans during a protest to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra watches water flow into the Chao Phraya river, after activating a pump, in Ayutthaya November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

Socialist Party Member of the Parliament shout at Finance Minister Francois Baroin (C, bottom) few seconds before the session of questions to the government was suspended at the National Assembly in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

2011年 11月 9日 星期三

A photograph of a student is seen on top of prayer beads, while her mother prays for her success in the college entrance examinations, at a temple in Seoul November 8, 2011. I REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

