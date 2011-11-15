版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A man carries balloons for sale near the banks of the Ravi river in Lahore, Pakistan, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A man carries balloons for sale near the banks of the Ravi river in Lahore, Pakistan, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
1 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Beauty queens wait at a hotel room before the crowning event of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena, Colombia, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Beauty queens wait at a hotel room before the crowning event of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena, Colombia, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Close
2 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Submerged vehicles are seen at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Submerged vehicles are seen at the Honda factory in Ayutthaya province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Kanji, 20, sits with his wife Hawa, 15, during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Kanji, 20, sits with his wife Hawa, 15, during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
4 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. Liu, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', started practising being "invisible" by means of optical illusions more than six years ago. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. Liu, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', started practising being "invisible" by means of optical illusions more than six years ago. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
5 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A girl stands on the window of her house in Rocinha slum, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A girl stands on the window of her house in Rocinha slum, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

An Occupy Oakland camper reads a book by candle light at the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

An Occupy Oakland camper reads a book by candle light at the Occupy Oakland campsite in Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
7 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

An attendee waits in a hotel lobby while holding rosary beads at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

An attendee waits in a hotel lobby while holding rosary beads at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Retired passenger jets sit parked in flood waters at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Retired passenger jets sit parked in flood waters at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

The Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft rests on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

The Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft rests on its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool

Close
10 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A student draws a pattern for a Persian handmade carpet as she sits in a classroom in Isfahan Art University, south of Tehran, Iran, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A student draws a pattern for a Persian handmade carpet as she sits in a classroom in Isfahan Art University, south of Tehran, Iran, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
11 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women sit on a bus outside Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem as men standing next to the controversial Israeli barrier are reflected in the bus window, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women sit on a bus outside Rachel's Tomb in the West Bank town of Bethlehem as men standing next to the controversial Israeli barrier are reflected in the bus window, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

German Chancellor and leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel eats some chocolate as she listens to a speech during the party convention at the fairground in Leipzig, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

German Chancellor and leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel eats some chocolate as she listens to a speech during the party convention at the fairground in Leipzig, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
13 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland blocks traffic near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A demonstrator with Occupy Oakland blocks traffic near Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A pedestrian takes shelter from the rain underneath an umbrella on an autumn afternoon in downtown Madrid, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

A pedestrian takes shelter from the rain underneath an umbrella on an autumn afternoon in downtown Madrid, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
15 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Members of the Hamas security forces stand guard as Palestinians pray during the funeral of policeman, Mohammed Kelani, at a mosque in the northern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Members of the Hamas security forces stand guard as Palestinians pray during the funeral of policeman, Mohammed Kelani, at a mosque in the northern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
16 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Kindergarden children prepare to take an afternoon nap at a branch of Lingzhi primary school, which is housed inside a rented four-storey residential building, in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Kindergarden children prepare to take an afternoon nap at a branch of Lingzhi primary school, which is housed inside a rented four-storey residential building, in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

German public sector union "Verdi" leader Frank Psirske looks down as delegates applaud after the speech of German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) during the party convention at the fairground in Leipzig, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

German public sector union "Verdi" leader Frank Psirske looks down as delegates applaud after the speech of German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) during the party convention at the fairground in Leipzig, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
18 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Damaged vehicles are seen outside a restaurant after a blast in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 14, 2011. At least seven people were confirmed dead and 31 others were taken to hospital after an explosion went off Monday morning in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Damaged vehicles are seen outside a restaurant after a blast in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 14, 2011. At least seven people were confirmed dead and 31 others were taken to hospital after an explosion went off Monday morning in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
19 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

The sun sets as President Obama speaks at his news conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

The sun sets as President Obama speaks at his news conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Palestinians mourn during the funeral of Hamas policeman, Mohammed Kelani, in the northern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Palestinians mourn during the funeral of Hamas policeman, Mohammed Kelani, in the northern Gaza Strip, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
21 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol) gestures during his speech at an electoral campaign rally in Vigo, northern Spain, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol) gestures during his speech at an electoral campaign rally in Vigo, northern Spain, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
22 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) reacts as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal takes a run during the second one day international cricket match in Dubai, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) reacts as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal takes a run during the second one day international cricket match in Dubai, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

Close
23 / 24
2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei walks to the door of his home after talking to his lawyers in Beijing, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 11月 15日 星期二

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei walks to the door of his home after talking to his lawyers in Beijing, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »